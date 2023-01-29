Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection

    Asianet News spoke to Dr Sameera S Rao, Pediatrician and Neonatologist, at Motherhood Hospitals, who provided key insights into the symptoms of thyroid hormone deficiency in children, and what parents must do.
     

    Thyroid in children: Expert highlights the importance of early detection RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Thyroid hormones play a vital role in cognitive development in children. Perinatal (the time shortly after birth) thyroid hormone deficiency leads to significant developmental impairments, which can cause concern among children. The most prevalent thyroid disorder in children is hypothyroidism, a condition in which the thyroid gland is not generating enough thyroid hormone. If the disorder is present at birth, it is called congenital hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism can also be detected later in life, and this condition is more common in adults.

    Thyroid hormone deficiency causes symptoms such as sluggish neurological development, poor growth reduced physical activity, and poor school performance. 

    Causes of hypothyroidism in children
    Thyroid gland development starts early in pregnancy and moves to its normal position in the neck by eight weeks. Congenital hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not develop properly ( dysgenesis) , the gland is located in the wrong position (ectopic) or fault in thyroid hormone production (dyshormonogenesis). 

    An autoimmune response is the most prevalent cause of acquired hypothyroidism. This is the process through which body's immune system gradually attacks and kills the thyroid gland.

    Family history too, can play an important factor and may become hereditary for the kids This can give rise to congenital hypothyroidism. Additionally, if the family has a history of autoimmune problems, that too can impact the thyroid’s ability to function properly. If the mother had undergone treatment for thyroid disease during the pregnancy, this too can impact the newborn's thyroid, possibly making it vulnerable to hypothyroidism. 

    Diet deficiency in iodine is another cause of hypothyroidism in children; this usually goes overlooked as it doesn’t typically overlap with medical history. 

    Also Read: A glance at snacking recipes which are essential for post-gymming

    Symptoms of hypothyroidism in small children:

    · Cold and dry skin

    · Lack of activity and low energy levels 

    · constipation 

    · A delay in tooth development 

    · A large tongue/ Fontainebleau

    · Prolonged jaundice

    · Feeding problems

    Symptoms of Hypothyroidism in teens:

    · Having a hoarse voice

    · Sudden weight gain

    · Droopy eyelids

    · Slow speech

    · A delay in the onset of puberty

    · Swelling of their face

    The following classes of children are at risk of developing thyroid disorders:

    · Those who are type 1 diabetics

    · Children with celiac disease

    · Children who faced radiation to their head and neck 

    · Children with Down syndrome or Turner syndrome

    · Family history of hypothyroidism 

    Diagnosis and Treatment

    For children, their symptoms and medical history will be discussed with the healthcare practitioner. The doctor may also check for a family history of the thyroid to investigate the case better and then also examine your child physically. 

    Screening at birth: Screening all newborn babies soon after birth is recommended with either the blood test or heel prick test. Screening aims to diagnose the problem early which otherwise get missed until the child is several months old. Starting treatment within two to three weeks from birth is known to prevent significant long-lasting problems.

    Blood tests: To evaluate your child’s thyroid hormone levels, especially the hormone T-4, TSH levels are done in older children with a suspected thyroid disorder

    Also Read: Planning for pregnancy? Check out your thyroid and hormone's health before trying

    Imaging: A scan of the neck is done to check the size and proper position of the thyroid gland. Other special scans could be required to check ectopic thyroid and it’s proper functioning.

    Others: A hearing screen test and its regular follow-up is recommended as hypothyroidism is associated with a hearing problem. In suspected autoimmune thyroid disorder, further tests are required to diagnose other diseases like diabetes, celiac etc.

    Children may need the services of a paediatric endocrinologist, a doctor who has received further training in treating kids with hormone disorders.

    Therapy aims to normalise hormone levels and promote normal development and growth. Treatment may involve administering thyroid hormones to boost hormone levels in the body. Some children may need hormone therapy for the rest of their lives. During therapy, your child's blood will be checked frequently by his or her healthcare professional. This will assist in determining if the therapy is effective.

      

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Daily Horoscope for January 29 2023 Aries Leo Libra Virgo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 29, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Taurus; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for January 29 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 28 2023 Aries Taurus Capricorn Virgo Leo Scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 28, 2023: Good day for Aries, Virgo; be careful Libra

    Numerology Prediction for January 28 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 28, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Why is morning walks important? Know some health benefits of Sunlight

    Daily Horoscope for January 29 2023 Aries Leo Libra Virgo Cancer gcw

    Daily Horoscope for January 29, 2023: Be cautious Aries, Taurus; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for January 29 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for January 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress snt

    Georgina Rodriguez celebrates 29th birthday with Ronaldo, kids in Riyadh; stuns in white body-hugging dress

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents - adt

    CUSAT CAT 2023: Registration process commences; know eligibility criteria, required documents

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon