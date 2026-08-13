Most rivers in India have female names, but the Brahmaputra stands out. It's called India's only 'male river' because its name means 'Son of Lord Brahma'. This mighty river starts in Tibet, flows through Assam as its lifeline, and is famous for its massive size and for creating Majuli, the world's largest river island.

India is a land of hundreds of rivers. From Ganga and Yamuna to Kaveri, almost all our rivers have female names. That's why we often call them mother rivers. But did you know there's one river in India that is considered a 'male river'? Its name is also masculine. So, which river is it, and what's its story? Let's find out.

In India, we have rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri, Narmada, and Tapi. All these names are feminine. The Brahmaputra river, however, is completely different. 'Brahmaputra' literally means 'Son of Lord Brahma'. This is the main reason why it is called India's only 'male river'. The river originates in Tibet, enters India through Arunachal Pradesh, where it's called the 'Siang'. It then becomes the Brahmaputra upon reaching Assam, and finally merges with the Ganga in Bangladesh before flowing into the sea.

The Brahmaputra river also has stories in Indian mythology. According to the Puranas, this river is considered the son of Lord Brahma. In Sanskrit, 'Putra' means son. This is why the name Brahmaputra is so distinct from other rivers. In Tibet, it is called 'Yarlung Tsangpo', and upon entering India, it is also known as 'Siang' and 'Dihang'. It becomes famous as the Brahmaputra only after reaching Assam. It's not just the name; its immense water flow and monsoon floods also make it one of the world's most powerful rivers.

Lifeline of Assam

The Brahmaputra river is the lifeline for Northeast India, especially for the people of Assam. It is the main source for agriculture, fishing, transport, and drinking water. However, during the monsoon, when the Brahmaputra overflows, it causes massive floods in Assam. The river's flow is so rapid and forceful that its powerful nature is another reason it's called a 'male river'. Of course, classifying all Indian rivers as 'female' is not a scientific categorisation. It's a belief based on our language, mythology, and traditions.

Special Features of the Brahmaputra River:

World's largest river island: In Assam, the Brahmaputra river has formed Majuli, the world's largest inhabited river island.

Huge size and flow: It is a mighty river that flows with immense force. During the monsoon, the river's width can exceed 8 kilometres in some places.

One of the longest rivers: It flows through India and Bangladesh to the Bay of Bengal. Its total length is approximately 2,900 kilometres.