Who doesn't love a good halwa that just melts in your mouth? Especially that amazing 'Kashi Halwa' you get at weddings. Well, guess what? You can now make it at home, and it's super easy. We've got the perfect recipe for you.

If you're a sweet lover, you've definitely got a soft spot for Ash Gourd Halwa, or as it's famously known, Kashi Halwa. It's a star dish at weddings, and now you can make this soft, glossy, and fragrant dessert right in your kitchen using just three main ingredients. Here’s how.

What you'll need

Grated Ash Gourd - 3 cups

Sugar - 3/4 cup

Ghee - 3 tablespoons

Cashews - 2 tablespoons

Raisins - 1 tablespoon

Cardamom powder - 1/4 teaspoon

How to make it

First, take the grated ash gourd in a pan. Cook it well until most of its water evaporates and it turns soft.

Once the gourd is cooked, add the sugar. Keep stirring as the sugar melts and the mixture starts to thicken up.

When it gets thick, start adding ghee, a little at a time. You'll know it's ready when the halwa gets a nice shine and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

For the final touch, add the ghee-fried cashews, raisins, and cardamom powder. Give it a good mix, and you're done!

Pro-Tip

Here's a pro-tip: Don't be in a hurry while making this halwa. The secret to its amazing taste and texture is slow cooking on a low flame!

Can you use jaggery instead?

Absolutely! If you want to skip sugar for health reasons, you can use jaggery powder. Just remember, this will change the colour of the halwa a bit.

Important things to remember

Mind the water content

Ash gourd is full of water. To speed things up, you can squeeze out some of the water from the grated gourd using your hands or a thin cloth. By the way, don't throw that water away! Add a pinch of salt or some honey and drink it – it's really good for you.

Want that wedding-style flavour?

For that classic 'Kashi Halwa' aroma you get at weddings, add a tiny pinch of edible camphor at the very end. It gives the halwa that special, authentic touch.

Be careful when adding sugar

Make sure the ash gourd is completely cooked before you add sugar. If you add it too early, the gourd might not cook properly and stay hard.

The right amount of ghee

When the halwa starts to pull away from the sides of the pan, adding a little extra ghee will keep it soft and glossy for a longer time.

If you're using jaggery

If you're using jaggery instead of sugar, try to get organic jaggery. It will give the halwa a rich, dark brown colour and a unique taste.