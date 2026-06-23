Fridge Cleaning: Filthy Inside? This One Kitchen Secret Makes It Sparkle Instantly!
Tired of buying expensive liquids that don't even clean your fridge properly? Just follow this super easy trick. You can make your fridge spotless without spending a single paisa.
Fridge Cleaning Tips
Let's be honest, cleaning the fridge is the toughest kitchen chore. Taking out all the parts, cleaning them, and putting them back... it's a full-on task! But what if we told you that just changing your cleaning liquid can cut your work in half? You don't need anything fancy, just plain old vinegar from your kitchen. Let's check out how to clean your fridge easily with it.
Fridge cleaning tips
Before you start, make sure you switch off the main plug. You can mix a little soap in some hot water to clean the inside of the fridge. This mixture easily removes even the most stubborn stains. Here's a pro tip for the glass shelves: wait for them to come to room temperature before using hot water. If you don't, the glass might crack.
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Clean with vinegar
You must dry all the washed parts completely before putting them back inside. As soon as you unplug the fridge, the ice in the freezer will start to melt, which makes cleaning it much easier. Just fill a spray bottle with a mix of hot water and vinegar. Spray this solution into every nook and corner of the freezer. Let it sit for about 15 minutes, and then just wipe it clean with a cloth.
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Cleaning method
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