4 4 Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI

Cleaning method

Use the same solution to spray the outside of the fridge. You can spray as much as you need. Don't forget to clean every corner carefully. Again, let it sit for 15 minutes and then wipe it down with a clean cloth. This trick even removes stains from the fridge door. Always clean from top to bottom. This way, dirty water won't drip onto the parts you've already cleaned. If you have a stainless steel fridge, use a clean microfiber cloth to wipe it down after spraying.