You've probably seen videos of snakes getting all worked up in front of a mirror. They think their reflection is another snake, and the reason is fascinating. It's not aggression, but pure confusion because their sense of smell is more important than their sight.

When we stand in front of a mirror, we easily recognise ourselves. It's not just humans; some animals also have the ability to identify their own reflection. But when it comes to snakes, the situation is completely different.

If you place a mirror in front of a snake, you might see it behave strangely. It often mistakes its reflection for another snake. Sometimes it flares its hood, hisses, or even tries to attack the mirror. So, why can't a snake recognise its own image? The reason is quite interesting.

For a snake, smell is more important than sight!

Most animals perceive their surroundings through their eyes. But snakes use their sense of smell just as much as their vision, if not more. A snake's tongue isn't just an organ that flicks out. It's a crucial sensory tool that collects chemical particles from the air. The snake flicks its tongue out, gathers these particles, and then analyses them using the Jacobson’s organ, located on the roof of its mouth. This is how a snake gets most of its information about the creatures and environment around it.

It sees another snake in the mirror, but gets no smell!

When a snake sees its reflection, its eyes might spot another snake. But it gets no smell or chemical signal from this “other snake.” This is one of the main reasons for its confusion. Its eyes see a creature, but its primary sense—smell—detects nothing. Because of this, the snake doesn't understand that the reflection is its own. Instead, it might react as if it's facing another creature or a potential threat. As a result, you might see the snake flaring its hood, hissing, or even trying to strike the mirror.

How do snakes behave in a 'Mirror Test'?

Scientists sometimes use the Mirror Reflection Test to study self-awareness in animals. The main goal of this test is to see if an animal recognises the reflection as itself. However, for reptiles like snakes, the results can be very different from other animals. This is because snakes don't understand their environment based on sight alone. Since the reflection in the mirror has no smell, the snake is more likely to treat it as an unknown creature rather than its own image.

Is that why snakes flick their tongues out so often?

Yes, exactly. The constant flicking of the tongue is directly linked to its primary sensory system. The snake collects chemical particles from the air with its tongue and analyses them with the Jacobson's organ. Through this process, it gathers information about its surroundings, its prey, and potential threats. So, a snake's tongue isn't just something that “comes out when it hisses”; it's a highly advanced chemical sensor that helps it understand the world.

In short, a snake behaves weirdly in front of a mirror because of its unique sensory system. While a mirror shows us our own reflection, for a snake, it just shows a confusing picture of another creature!