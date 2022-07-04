Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: 7 thought-provoking quotes from the spiritual leader

    Swami Vivekananda gained fame as the "Messenger of Indian knowledge to the western world" because of his 1893 address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

    Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: 7 thought-provoking quotes from the spiritual leader
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    One of India's greatest spiritual figures was Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda, one of the foremost students of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna, is credited with playing a significant role in elevating Hinduism to the position of a major religion in the world.

    Swami Vivekananda gained popularity as the "Messenger of Indian knowledge to the western world" after his 1893 address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago. The youth have studied Swami Vivekananda's thought-provoking talks, statements, and writings and found them to be a tremendous source of inspiration. On July 4, 1902, Swami Vivekananda passed away.

    7 Thought-Provoking Quotes From Swami Vivekananda

    • India is immortal if she persists in her search for God. But if she goes in for politics and social conflict, she will die.
    • Be a hero. Always say, "I have no fear." Tell this to everyone-"Have no fear," Swami Vivekananda had said.
    • There is no other God to seek for! He alone is worshipping God, who serves all beings!
    • Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true.
    • Take up an idea, devote yourself to it, struggle on in patience, and the sun will rise for you, Swami Vivekananda had said.
    • This life is short, the vanities of the world are transient, but they alone live who live for others, the rest are more dead than alive.
    • If I do an evil action, I must suffer for it; there is no power in this universe to stop or stay it.
    • To believe blindly is to degenerate the human soul. Be an atheist if you want, but do not believe in anything unquestioningly, Swami Vivekananda had said.
       
    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
