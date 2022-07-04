Swami Vivekananda Death Anniversary: 7 thought-provoking quotes from the spiritual leader

Swami Vivekananda gained fame as the "Messenger of Indian knowledge to the western world" because of his 1893 address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

One of India's greatest spiritual figures was Swami Vivekananda. Swami Vivekananda, one of the foremost students of the 19th-century Indian mystic Ramakrishna, is credited with playing a significant role in elevating Hinduism to the position of a major religion in the world.

Swami Vivekananda gained popularity as the "Messenger of Indian knowledge to the western world" after his 1893 address at the World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago. The youth have studied Swami Vivekananda's thought-provoking talks, statements, and writings and found them to be a tremendous source of inspiration. On July 4, 1902, Swami Vivekananda passed away.

7 Thought-Provoking Quotes From Swami Vivekananda