    Summer food for dogs: Mangoes to Buttermilk-7 things that can keep your furry babies cool and comfortable

    Dogs are also sensitive to heat stroke and other summer ailments. These five cold meals will help them to stay cool.
     

    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 7:35 AM IST

    Summer means hot, sunny days and terrible heat strokes. Pets, like people, are sensitive to various summertime ailments and, as a result, require a change in habit and nutrition, including hydrating meals to keep their bodies cool. Survival becomes easier with air conditioning and ice-cold consumables like fruits, lemonade, and buttermilk.

    Our dogs' dietary preferences change with the seasons and weather. Summertime may be pleasurable and memorable for dogs if their lifestyles change with the seasons. Here are some food items to keep your babies cool and comfortable in summer. 

    Cucumbers
    Cucumbers are an excellent addition to a pet's summer diet because of their high water content, vitamins such as B1, B7, C, and K, and minerals like as copper, potassium, and magnesium, all of which assist hydrate animals while providing a terrific source of energy for the digestive system.

    Gravy food
    Adding gravy foods to their regular diets is an excellent idea to make your pet's meals more palatable and hydrated. The beneficial fats and extra water that gravy meals offer keep them hydrated and content, which is exactly what your pets need to combat the heat.

    Watermelon 
    Because it's 92% water, it is a sweet treat and a creative way to help your dog stay cool and hydrated during the summer. Watermelon does contain sugar, it is mainly made up of water, and should not cause any unhealthy spikes in blood sugar. However, avoid watermelon seeds, it can cause an intestinal blockage which is not only painful for your dog but could become severe enough to require surgery to correct.

    Coconut water
    Coconut water is vital to our pets' diet since it is safe and contains key minerals like potassium, calcium, magnesium, and electrolytes that help them remain cool in the summer heat.

    Buttermilk and Yogurt
    The food's probiotic qualities are critical for the digestive health of dogs. Buttermilk and yoghurt are both healthy summertime foods. These both contain good microorganisms and can be relaxing for dogs.

    Mangoes 
    The king of fruits, mangoes are high in vitamins A, B6, C, and E and antioxidants, making them an excellent summer treat for dogs. Remember to remove the outer peel and the seed before giving this lovely fruit to your pet.
     
     

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 7:35 AM IST
