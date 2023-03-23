4 fruits that help boost your immune system

Incorporating these four loved and incredible immune-boosting fruits into our diet can aid in maintaining a robust immune system.

Image: Getty Images

As we all strive towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, boosting our immunity is a mandatory and vital aspect of it. For people who are even now working remotely from home or in different parts of the world, it is a crucial aspect of their daily health maintenance. Fruits have always been an essential part of our diets, loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that help fortify our immune system. Here are the four fruits that can help to boost your immunity daily. ALSO READ: Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2023: Date, Puja, Vidhi, Timings, Importance And Significance

Image: Getty Images

1. Oranges: Oranges are exceptionally good for you at any time of the year. They’re well known for being packed full of immune system-boosting vitamin C. Also, every variety of orange contains more than 100% of your recommended daily amount. But that’s not all: According to WebMD, vitamin C can also prevent cell damage, encourage the production of collagen, and even lower your levels of the stress hormone cortisol, as well as your blood pressure.

Image: Getty Images

2. Lemons: Lemons are an excellent source of Vitamin C, a natural antioxidant that improves the immune system and has antibacterial and antiviral qualities. Lemon water mixed with honey can be great way to boost your body resistance power and also the capability to fight diseases.

Image: Getty Images

3. Blueberries: These humble little fruits are also immune-boosting superfoods. Blueberries contain flavonoids, an antioxidant that can help reduce damage to cells and boost your immune system. In addition, blueberries have plenty of vitamins, including vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, dietary fiber, and manganese.

Image: Getty Images