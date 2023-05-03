Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Summer 2023 Home Decor Get inspired by these 8 tips

    Summers can be hot and messy. But do not let the heat ruin your image of a perfect home life. Make summers magical with home décor inspirations. Create a home space that suits your aesthetics. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 3, 2023, 7:59 PM IST

    Summer can be magical and full of fond memories if you are ready to level up your home décor game. Make your home life living with a few home décor tips for this summer:

    Cool colours: Contrast the hotness of this summer with cool colours for your interiors. With the right balance of blue-green undertone, hues bring tranquillity to your eyes. The use of pastel colours will help establish a polished atmosphere and transport you to a different world while escaping the chaotic outer world.

    Soft textures: Furniture should preferably have soft text, like wood tones or woven baskets. It gives the house interior a lively atmosphere.

    Use practical things as décor: Cushions, pillows, books, clocks, a pen stand, and a coffee mug can all be a part of your home décor this summer. Unnecessary show pieces or artefacts will clutter your house.

    Add some nature: Curtains, cushion covers, and wallpapers with natural elements like plant, water and insect design will help the residents connect with nature and each other.

    Let in some light: There is nothing better than natural light. Do not put on a curtain that is too heavy. Let some sunlight peep in through the window to keep your home lively.

    Water fountain: Having a mini water fountain can transport you to a waterfall landscape. The musical sound of water is a plus that will help you calm your inner self.

    House plants: House plants will add greenery to your interiors and make your home look pretty. It will also give the homeowner a hobby to pursue this summer.

    Art: Some simple inspired art in your home must stay on trend.

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 8:00 PM IST
