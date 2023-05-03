Summer 2023 Home Decor Get inspired by these 8 tips

Summers can be hot and messy. But do not let the heat ruin your image of a perfect home life. Make summers magical with home décor inspirations. Create a home space that suits your aesthetics.

Summer can be magical and full of fond memories if you are ready to level up your home décor game. Make your home life living with a few home décor tips for this summer:

Cool colours: Contrast the hotness of this summer with cool colours for your interiors. With the right balance of blue-green undertone, hues bring tranquillity to your eyes. The use of pastel colours will help establish a polished atmosphere and transport you to a different world while escaping the chaotic outer world.

Soft textures: Furniture should preferably have soft text, like wood tones or woven baskets. It gives the house interior a lively atmosphere.

Use practical things as décor: Cushions, pillows, books, clocks, a pen stand, and a coffee mug can all be a part of your home décor this summer. Unnecessary show pieces or artefacts will clutter your house.

Add some nature: Curtains, cushion covers, and wallpapers with natural elements like plant, water and insect design will help the residents connect with nature and each other.

Let in some light: There is nothing better than natural light. Do not put on a curtain that is too heavy. Let some sunlight peep in through the window to keep your home lively.

Water fountain: Having a mini water fountain can transport you to a waterfall landscape. The musical sound of water is a plus that will help you calm your inner self.

House plants: House plants will add greenery to your interiors and make your home look pretty. It will also give the homeowner a hobby to pursue this summer.

Art: Some simple inspired art in your home must stay on trend.

