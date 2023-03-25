Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare: Prepare your skin for Summer with these tips

    Here are some skin care advice that everyone should know to keep their skin healthy and beautiful during the summer, and we have your back this time as well. continue reading

    Skincare Prepare your skin for Summer with these tips
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 7:35 AM IST

    Summer has arrived. So, no more bundling up to go out. But the season also brings with it a new set of issues. Excessive perspiration, dehydration, and heat can also result in rashes, sunburns, acne, tanning, and skin allergies. It is even more crucial to take care of your skin and prevent it from any heat damage. Use light, comfortable clothing to enable the body to breathe.

    Here are some summer skin care tips:

    Face mask: To nourish and refresh your skin, incorporate a moisturising face mask into your weekly skincare regimen.

    Also Read: Bone health in females: Factors that impact women's health and avoid osteoporosis

    Avoid hot showers: Hot showers can deplete your skin of its natural oils, causing dryness and irritation. Instead, use lukewarm water.

    Skincare Prepare your skin for Summer with these tips RBA

    Safeguard your lips: Apply an SPF lip balm to shield your lips from the sun's damaging rays.

    Choose light makeup: Makeup can clog your pores and cause outbreaks. Use lightweight, oil-free makeup or avoid it entirely.

    Use sunglasses: protect your eyes from UV radiation, and apply a lightweight eye cream to moisturise the sensitive skin around your eyes.

    Also Read: Feeling depressed? Here are 7 lifestyle changes to keep sadness at bay

    Avoid the sun during peak hours: The sun's rays are at their greatest between 10 am. and 4 pm. If possible, avoid being outside during these times.

    Skincare Prepare your skin for Summer with these tips RBA

    Sunscreen: This is essential all year, not just in the summer. Skin protection is vital since UV radiation can cause skin cancer and early signs of ageing. As a result, sunscreen should be applied every day. Select an SPF of at least 30 and reapply it every 2 hours.

    Hydrate: Keeping hydrated is critical throughout the summer since high temperatures and excessive perspiration can contribute to dehydration. Drink lots of water and eat water-rich foods to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

    Skincare Prepare your skin for Summer with these tips RBA

    Light moisturiser: Seek a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that will keep your skin nourished without leaving it feeling heavy or oily.

    Exfoliate: To eliminate dead skin cells, use a mild exfoliator. Exfoliating too much, on the other hand, can cause dryness and irritation.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 7:35 AM IST
    Video Icon