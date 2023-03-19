Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bone health in females: Factors that impact women's health and avoid osteoporosis

    Bones should be considered as a bank balance, says Dr Bharat P Sarkar, Consultant - Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital Whitefield. Several factors can impact bone health in females; read to know more

    First Published Mar 19, 2023

    Maintaining good bone health is important for both males and females. Still, females are mainly at risk for developing osteoporosis, a condition characterized by low bone mass and deterioration of bone tissue, which can lead to an increased risk of fractures. 

    Bones should be regarded as a bank balance: More you deposit at a younger age, more savings you do more returns you get when you retire. Similarly, girls and young females should invest more in making their bones stronger and healthy to fight osteoporosis more efficiently later in life.

    Several factors can impact bone health in females, including:

    Hormonal changes: During menopause, there is a significant decline in estrogen production, which can lead to a loss of bone density. This is because estrogen plays a role in maintaining bone health.

    Nutrition: Appropriate calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients are essential for building and maintaining strong bones.

    Physical activity: Weight-bearing exercises, such as walking, running, and weightlifting, can help maintain bone density and strength.

    Smoking and alcohol consumption: Both smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can negatively affect bone health.

    Family history: A family history of osteoporosis can increase a woman's risk of developing the condition.

    To maintain good bone health, women should eat a balanced diet with plenty of calcium-rich foods, such as dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods. They should also aim to get regular physical activity, avoid smoking and excessive alcohol consumption, and talk to their healthcare provider about whether they should consider taking supplements or medication to support bone health.

     

