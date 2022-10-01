Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Skincare Alert: 7 outstanding benefits of including Jojoba oil in your skincare routine

    Jojoba oil is a great ingredient that can be added to your skincare routine. It can do miracles to your skin. It helps in fighting acne and lightens our skin. We give 7 great benefits of using jojoba oil on your skin. 

    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    We must include natural ingredients in our skincare routine for skin to feel rejuvenated. Jojoba is known by names such as quinine nut, goat nut, coffee berry, and deer nut. It is unscented, produced from the jojoba shrub's seed, and native to Southern California, Northwestern Mexico, and southern Arizona. There are many benefits of using jojoba oil for the skin, which is why it is a popular choice among many for their skincare routine. It contains fatty acids, essentially erucic and oleic acid, which are excellent for skin care. Apart from that, it also has antibacterial that can do wonders for the skin. The chemical structure of jojoba oil resembles the oil produced in our skin, which is why it gets easily absorbed into the skin and penetrates deeper to keep it moisturised. It also balances the skin's pH levels and doesn't clog pores. It is one of the best oils for the skin and must be used to enhance the skin's suppleness and rejuvenate skin. 

    It can help with acne: Acne is a common problem for many, especially among people with oily skin. Jojoba oil is a common ingredient in many skin care products and is specifically formulated for oily and acne-prone skin. The anti-inflammatory properties present in jojoba oil not just help treat acne but also prevent its occurrence. 

    It has antioxidant properties: Jojoba oil has properties of antioxidants, vitamins, and other skin nutrients like zinc, fatty acids, copper, and chromium. All these nutrients are good-for-your-skin. These nutrients help in plumping up the skin and help in keeping it nourished. 

    It is non-comedogenic: Jojoba oil has a non-comedogenic substance that doesn't clog pores, by adding jojoba oil to your skincare can help you from clogged pores and can also help you if your pores are blocked. So if you don't want your pores to be stopped, start using jojoba oil.

    It helps remove makeup: Jojoba oil is non-comedogenic and gentle on the skin; it can also be used as a makeup remover. Its soothing nature removes makeup, and dirt, from the skin without stripping the face of its natural oils. Moreover, jojoba oil's properties closely resemble natural human skin sebum that replenishes the oil balance in the skin. 

    It is an excellent moisturiser: Jojoba oil helps retain moisture in our skin and keeps the skin nourished and hydrated. It also prevents bacteria from getting built up in skin pores, leading to healthier skin. Jojoba oil is, without any doubt, one of the best natural moisturisers for the skin. 

    It makes lips soft: Are you facing the problem of dry and cracked lips? Use jojoba oil! Everyone wishes to get soft, luscious lips, but to achieve that, we must take extra care of our lips. Jojoba oil contains vitamins B and E and other minerals, including copper and zinc, that makes lips soft. You can apply a small amount of jojoba oil to your lips and massage gently to get soft lips without any cracks. 

    Pat onto your skin to reduce skin damage from sun rays: Sunscreen is a product that you must always have in your bag. Our skin is exposed to the sun, which can cause various problems, including dull skin, premature ageing, sunburn, etc. You can apply jojoba oil to your body to protect your skin from harsh sun rays. 

