Do you want smooth and silky hair? Use these natural oils and see the outstanding results

It is essential to have a hair care routine. Using too many can be harmful and can result in hair damage. Using oils with natural ingredients can give you better results and will nourish your hair in the right way. Here are some natural oils you can include in your haircare routine.

The pollution, weather change and extensive use of styling products may lead to dry and damaged hair and looks dull without lustre.

Here are some healthy hacks –

Oiling regularly

Using Oil regularly helps in hair growth and maintains the shine, bounce and lustre by keeping a check on split ends, making the hair look dull and dry. A Good balance of victims is essential for hair oiling and helps to enhance blood circulation in our scalp area, which is necessary for the hair roots to be strong and avoid hair breakage due to brittleness. Oiling hair is an essential step of hair maintenance, tried and tested and passed on from our ancestors. Like our skincare regime, we must use Oil to keep our hair happy and healthy. Using natural and safe oils is advisable as the market is full of choices. Don't get carried away; choose oils with chemicals and artificial enhancers that may cause problems later, so make the right choice; your hair matters.

Best hair oils to enhance and enrich lustres long and lasting hair. Make your choice.

Coconut oil: Easily available, pocket friendly, and rich in essential fatty acids necessary for deep nourishment, it penetrates the hair and stops hair dryness. Coconut oil is the winner when it comes to overall hair nourishment. It's used as a base for formulating many hair treatments. It repairs dull and damaged hair prevents hair loss and moisturises the scalp to enhance hair growth and maintenance by giving it a lustrous shine. Coconut oil is the best remedy for many hair problems.

Almond oil: Almond oil is filled with the goodness of Vitamin E, fatty acids, proteins, and antioxidants which help to reduce hair fall. It is very much suitable for those who are having problems with dandruff,slow-growing hair and hair loss problems. Almond oil acts as a hydrating agent and locks the moisture in the hair, which prevents hair loss by making it more robust.

Argan oil: Argan oil is also known as 'liquid gold due to its rich golden colour. Argan oil is excellent for dry hair. Coarse and frizzy hair as it is the least processed Oil. It helps to protect the hair from heat damage and UV rays. It keeps our hair moisturised and smooth, making it manageable, soft and shiny.

Olive Oil: Olive Oil is recommended because of its versatility. Its health benefits are well known little is known about its impact on hair health. Olive Oil is known for its protective, moisturising, exfoliating and dandruff-fighting properties when combined with a few drops of lemon. Regular use can give your hair a sleek and lustrous look. Olive oil works like magic for damaged, dull and dandruff-prone hair.

5. Sesame oil: The Oil promotes hair growth, prevents lice, smooths dry and damaged hair, and is a natural sun-blocking agent. Regular use of sesame oil can make your hair look healthy and nourished. It protects your hair from UV rays and can prevent any scalp infections.

