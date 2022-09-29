Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Do you want smooth and silky hair? Use these natural oils and see the outstanding results

     It is essential to have a hair care routine. Using too many can be harmful and can result in hair damage. Using oils with natural ingredients can give you better results and will nourish your hair in the right way. Here are some natural oils you can include in your haircare routine.  

    Do you want smooth and silky hair Use these natural oils and see the outstanding results SUR
    Author
    Suruchi N G
    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 8:11 PM IST

    The pollution, weather change and extensive use of styling products may lead to dry and damaged hair and looks dull without lustre.

    Here are some healthy hacks –  

    ALSO READ: Want to avoid wrinkles on your neck? Here are some significant advice to follow

    Oiling regularly 

    Using Oil regularly helps in hair growth and maintains the shine, bounce and lustre by keeping a check on split ends, making the hair look dull and dry. A Good balance of victims is essential for hair oiling and helps to enhance blood circulation in our scalp area, which is necessary for the hair roots to be strong and avoid hair breakage due to brittleness. Oiling hair is an essential step of hair maintenance, tried and tested and passed on from our ancestors. Like our skincare regime, we must use Oil to keep our hair happy and healthy. Using natural and safe oils is advisable as the market is full of choices. Don't get carried away; choose oils with chemicals and artificial enhancers that may cause problems later, so make the right choice; your hair matters.

    Best hair oils to enhance and enrich lustres long and lasting hair. Make your choice.

    Coconut oil: Easily available, pocket friendly, and rich in essential fatty acids necessary for deep nourishment, it penetrates the hair and stops hair dryness. Coconut oil is the winner when it comes to overall hair nourishment. It's used as a base for formulating many hair treatments. It repairs dull and damaged hair prevents hair loss and moisturises the scalp to enhance hair growth and maintenance by giving it a lustrous shine. Coconut oil is the best remedy for many hair problems.

     Almond oil: Almond oil is filled with the goodness of Vitamin E, fatty acids, proteins, and antioxidants which help to reduce hair fall. It is very much suitable for those who are having problems with dandruff,slow-growing hair and hair loss problems. Almond oil acts as a hydrating agent and locks the moisture in the hair, which prevents hair loss by making it more robust.

     Argan oil: Argan oil is also known as 'liquid gold due to its rich golden colour. Argan oil is excellent for dry hair. Coarse and frizzy hair as it is the least processed Oil. It helps to protect the hair from heat damage and UV rays. It keeps our hair moisturised and smooth, making it manageable, soft and shiny.

     Olive Oil: Olive Oil is recommended because of its versatility. Its health benefits are well known little is known about its impact on hair health. Olive Oil is known for its protective, moisturising, exfoliating and dandruff-fighting properties when combined with a few drops of lemon. Regular use can give your hair a sleek and lustrous look. Olive oil works like magic for damaged, dull and dandruff-prone hair.

    5. Sesame oil:   The Oil promotes hair growth, prevents lice, smooths dry and damaged hair, and is a natural sun-blocking agent. Regular use of sesame oil can make your hair look healthy and nourished. It protects your hair from UV rays and can prevent any scalp infections. 

    ALSO READ: 8 reasons why sleeping on cotton bed sheets can be beneficial 

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2022, 8:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indias first ever extended river cruise to sail from Varanasi to Assam SUR

    India's first-ever extended river cruise to sail from Varanasi to Assam

    Mysuru Dasara 2022 Planning a trip this festive season, here are some tips for you SUR

    Mysuru Dasara 2022: Planning a trip this festive season, here are some tips for you

    World Heart Day: What is Ventricular Septal Defect? Know how you can take care of babies born with hole in heart RBA

    World Heart Day: What is Ventricular Septal Defect? Here's how to take care of babies born with hole in heart

    World Heart Day 2022 These 9 tests can help diagnose heart problems SUR

    World Heart Day 2022: These 9 tests can help diagnose heart problems

    World Heart Day 2022 Improve your heart health by having these foods SUR

    World Heart Day 2022: Improve your heart health by having these foods

    Recent Stories

    BOLD PHOTOS Bhojpuri star Soundarya Sharma to be seen in Bigg Boss 16 drb

    BOLD PHOTOS: Bhojpuri star Soundarya Sharma to be seen in Bigg Boss 16?

    PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad says sports is a great unifier gcw

    'Sports is a great unifier': PM Modi inaugurates 36th National Games in Ahmedabad

    Indias first ever extended river cruise to sail from Varanasi to Assam SUR

    India's first-ever extended river cruise to sail from Varanasi to Assam

    Is Ameesha Patel dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas Here is the truth drb

    Is Ameesha Patel dating Pakistani actor Imran Abbas? Here’s the truth

    Govt hikes Q3 interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps gcw

    Govt hikes Q3 interest rates on some small savings schemes by up to 30 bps

    Recent Videos

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon