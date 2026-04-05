Want to make your mutton super soft and cook it faster? The secret is in the marination and a few simple kitchen tricks. Adding these ingredients will make your mutton tenderise quickly, improving both its taste and texture.

Mutton Cooking Tips: We all love a good mutton curry, but cooking it can be a real test of patience. Often, even after hours on the stove, the meat stays tough and chewy, ruining the whole dish. But don't worry! With a few easy kitchen tips, you can cook mutton much faster and make sure it turns out incredibly soft every single time. Let's check out these game-changing tricks.

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The Magic of Raw Papaya

Raw papaya is considered one of the best natural tenderisers for mutton. It contains an enzyme that breaks down the meat's tough fibres, making it soft in no time. Before you start cooking, just mix a little bit of grated raw papaya into the mutton and let it marinate for about 30-40 minutes. This will not only speed up the cooking but also make the mutton unbelievably tender.

The Perfect Marinade with Yogurt

Yogurt is another fantastic ingredient for tenderising mutton. The acid in the yogurt helps to break down the meat's fibres. Before cooking, marinate the mutton in a mix of yogurt, spices, and salt for at least one hour. This not only cuts down the cooking time but also adds a lovely depth of flavour to the mutton.

The Right Way to Use Ginger and Garlic

Ginger and garlic don't just add flavour; they also play a big role in making mutton soft. Adding their paste to the marinade helps tenderise the meat quickly. Plus, they give the dish a wonderful aroma and taste, making the whole meal even more enjoyable.

Try Using Lemon or Vinegar

A splash of lemon juice or a little vinegar can really speed up the tenderising process. These acidic ingredients break down the meat's fibres, making it softer. Including one of these in your marinade ensures the mutton cooks faster and gets a slight tang, which makes the dish even tastier.

Also Read- Cooking Tips: Simple Secrets to Instantly Improve Your Cooking Skills

Get Instant Results with a Pressure Cooker

If you're short on time, using a pressure cooker is your best bet. Just add the right amount of water, and you can get perfectly soft mutton in just 4-5 whistles. This method saves a lot of time and guarantees the mutton is tender and juicy. But be careful not to overcook it, as the mutton might fall apart. Keeping an eye on the time is key.