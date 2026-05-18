The latest Ebola outbreak in Africa has once again pushed global health systems on alert. The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the outbreak linked to the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola could spread further after confirmed cases appeared in both the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and neighbouring Uganda.

As of May 16, 2026, authorities in Congo had reported eight laboratory-confirmed Ebola cases, 246 suspected cases and 80 suspected deaths across parts of Ituri Province. At least three health zones, Bunia, Rwampara and Mongbwalu, have been affected.

Uganda also confirmed two Ebola infections, including one death, in Kampala on May 15 and 16. Both infected people had travelled from Congo. The patients were admitted to intensive care units.

The outbreak has now triggered international concern because the Bundibugyo strain currently has no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

Soon after WHO raised the alarm, many Indians began asking a familiar question: if a dangerous virus reaches India, will Kerala be the first state affected again?

The answer is more complicated than social media claims suggest.

India has never recorded an Ebola case

Despite fears online, India has never confirmed a single Ebola case.

During previous Ebola outbreaks in Africa, Indian authorities carried out airport screening, thermal checks and emergency preparedness drills, especially for passengers arriving from affected countries. However, no Ebola infection has ever been detected in India.

Health experts say the immediate risk to India remains low because Ebola spreads differently from Covid-19 or flu viruses.

Ebola is not known to spread easily through the air during casual contact. It mainly spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood, vomit, sweat or saliva of an infected person.

Still, global health agencies are watching the current outbreak carefully because the situation in Congo appears serious and may be much larger than current official numbers suggest.