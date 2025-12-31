- Home
Mutton vs Chicken Liver: Which One Is Healthier And Who Should Avoid It? Know Health Benefits, Risks
Mutton Liver vs Chicken Liver: Questions arise about which of these two is better for health and which is better to eat. So let's see what health experts say about mutton and chicken liver..
What do health experts say?
Non-vegetarians often eat meat, but nutrient-rich chicken and mutton liver are gaining popularity. Both are nutritious, but which is healthier? Let's see what experts say.
Helps prevent cancer risk
Eating chicken liver has many benefits. It's rich in iron, selenium, vitamins A, B12, folate, and protein. Its selenium content helps prevent the risk of cancer.
Reduces body fat
Also, vitamins A and B12 in chicken liver improve eye and brain health. If you are diabetic, it helps control sugar levels. Eating cooked liver can reduce body fat.
Improves oxygen supply
Many prefer mutton liver over chicken. Since mutton is high in fat, many cook it first. It has nutrients like vitamins A, D, B12, zinc, and copper. Eating it improves oxygen supply.
Protection from infections
Some people develop anemia due to low blood levels. Mutton liver is a good food for them. Vitamin B12 boosts immunity in the body and protects you from infections.
Who shouldn't eat it?
People with health problems should not eat chicken or mutton liver. Experts say those with kidney stones, high cholesterol, heart disease, and pregnant women should avoid it.
