Legendary Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa has set a new world record, scaling Mount Everest for the 32nd time on May 17. On the same day, Lhakpa Sherpa, the "Mountain Queen," also broke her own record for the most ascents by a female, reaching the summit for the 11th time.

Nepal’s legendary climber Kami Rita Sherpa has once again created history by scaling Mount Everest for the 32nd time. The 56-year-old beat his own record for the most successful ascents of the highest peak in the world with this most recent climb. According to Nepal's Department of Tourism, Kami Rita arrived at the 8,849-meter summit at 10:12 am on Sunday, May 17. During the climb, he was in charge of an expedition run by 14 Peaks Expedition.

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Soon after he reached the summit, officials at Everest Base Camp certified the successful summit, according to The Kathmandu Post. The veteran mountaineer was thanked by Nepal's tourist agency, which also acknowledged his contribution to the nation's climbing sector and reputation abroad.

What Do We Know About Kami Rita?

Kami Rita, who was born in January 1970 in the Koshi Province of Nepal's Solukhumbu area, started climbing professionally in 1992. Since his initial ascent of Mount Everest in 1994, he has made nearly annual trips back to the summit. He has even climbed Everest twice in a single season in certain years. On May 27, 2025, he achieved his 31st Everest summit, setting a previous record. He has already surpassed the mark with Sunday's accomplishment.

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Climbers and mountaineering fans worldwide frequently refer to Kami Rita as the "Everest Man" due to his numerous ascents and years of expertise.

Another Record Broken

Another Nepali climber had a memorable Sunday as well. The "Mountain Queen," Lhakpa Sherpa, broke her own record for the most Everest summit ascents by a female. The 52-year-old successfully climbed Mount Everest for the 11th time and reached the summit at 9:30 am, according to the Department of Tourism.

Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah congratulated both climbers and praised their achievements. In a post on X, he wrote that the pair had “once again written history."

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“Such historic success can only be achieved through unwavering courage, rigorous self-discipline, and honest dedication to one’s work," he said.