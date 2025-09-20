Mutton Paya Soup Recipe: Step By Step Guide With Perfect Measurements
Many have heard of Mutton Paya Soup. But very few people know how to cook it. In fact, cooking mutton paya is easy. Find out how with this recipe.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
People with broken bones often prefer to make and eat Mutton Paya Soup. However, very few know how to cook it deliciously. This recipe is amazing. Try it our way!
You'll need 6 goat trotters, lemon juice, coriander, oil, bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves. Also, get garam masala, coriander, chili, and turmeric powders.
Clean goat trotters. In a pressure cooker, heat oil and sauté whole spices. Add onions, fry, then add ginger-garlic paste. Add the trotters, fry, then add all the spice powders.
Add water and pressure cook for 10 whistles on low heat. Open and simmer until thick. Garnish with coriander, turn off the heat, and add lemon juice before serving. It's delicious!
Eating mutton paya soup provides energy when you're feeling weak. It's also said that it helps bones heal faster for those who have suffered fractures.