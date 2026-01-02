Hey homemakers, here are some super kitchen tips to help you cook delicious food and finish up much faster.

Hey homemakers... Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen? Don't worry anymore. Here are some simple kitchen tips to help you make your cooking delicious and, at the same time, finish it quickly.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Simple Secrets to Instantly Improve Your Cooking Skills

1. When making tomato chutney, sauté and grind a small amount of brinjal with it. The chutney will be thick and tasty.

2. If your dosa batter becomes too watery, grind a little bit of cooked rice in a mixer and add it to the batter.

3. Drinking the starchy water from cooked rice (kanji) with a little ghee and cumin can provide relief from back pain.

4. When pressure-cooking mutton, add a piece of raw papaya or a little yogurt to make the mutton cook up as soft as cotton.

5. After washing chicken well, mix it with lemon juice and salt, let it marinate for about half an hour, and then cook. The chicken will be very soft.

6. To make non-sticky vermicelli upma, steam the vermicelli in an idli steamer first and then prepare the upma.

7. When making tomato rice, adding tomato, green chili, and ginger together while cooking will make the taste fantastic.

8. If your curry is too sour, add half a cup of coconut milk and let it come to a boil. The sourness will reduce.

9. Before frying appalams (papad), wipe both sides with a cloth. The oil won't turn black.

10. To get soft, non-sticky idiyappam, add a spoon of coconut oil while kneading the dough.

11. If appalams have gone soggy, cut them into small pieces and dry roast them in a pan without oil to make them crispy again.

12. When tempering moong dal curry at the end, add green chilies for a fragrant and tasty dish.

13. When making ven pongal, lightly roast the rice, soak it for half an hour, and then cook. The pongal will be well-mashed and delicious.

14. Sauté and grind drumstick, shallots, and pepper together, mix it into dosa batter, and make dosas. It's both tasty and nutritious.

15. When the color of crab curry turns red, it means the crab is well-cooked.

16. Wash greens in plain water three times, then finally dip them in hot water. Any invisible worms will come out.

17. When kneading poori dough, add a little semolina to make the pooris puff up nicely.

18. To prevent sambar from spoiling quickly, add a spoon of fenugreek seeds while cooking the dal.

19. When soaking leftover rice in water, add a little salt. The rice will not spoil and will remain as is.

20. If your dosa batter is too sour, add green chilies, onions, curry leaves, and coconut to make delicious paniyaram.

21. When making parottas with wheat flour, add a spoon of carom seeds. The parotta will be tasty and easy to digest.

22. When making mor kuzhambu (buttermilk curry), roast and powder a spoon of fenugreek seeds and add it for great taste and aroma.

23. When grinding appam batter, add coconut water to make the appams soft and tasty.

24. When kneading chapati dough, add two spoons of yogurt to make the chapatis soft.

25. When boiling eggs, add two drops of vinegar to the water to prevent the eggs from cracking.

26. When frying vadagams or vathals, use a deep, narrow pan to use less oil.

27. When making onion sambar, sautéing and grinding onion with coconut and adding it to the curry will make the sambar very tasty.

28. When sautéing okra, add a little lemon juice to prevent it from becoming sticky and to enhance the taste.

29. When grinding coconut chutney, add a little fresh ginger for a tasty and aromatic result.

30. When making tomato chutney, powder some roasted sesame seeds and add them. The taste will be amazing.