Should green tea be consumed after meals?

Green tea is considered the wonder drink for weight loss. It has many other added health benefits as well. But did you know that consuming it immediately after your meal is not advised? Continue reading to know the 'why' behind it.

People try various drinks and diets that they believe will help them lose weight. One such standard weight loss measure is drinking green tea, also known for its many health benefits, including having a rich source of antioxidants. But does it help decrease some extra kilos? According to experts, green tea can stimulate weight loss by boosting the body's metabolism. It helps release energy in the body and makes use of it efficiently. Two active ingredients in green tea are caffeine and catechin, which help in this. They can also help decrease fat mobilisation and the breakdown of excess fat.

Green tea can cause weight loss, but there is no clinical significance. Instead, consuming a healthy and wholesome diet according to your body type and preferences works when it comes to gradual weight loss. Some experts also say that how it can help in spot reduction is a myth and is impossible by just sipping cups of some particular tea. It is a healthy and wholesome drink that will gradually help you lose weight.

What are the benefits of drinking green tea? According to experts, Green tea contains polyphenols, minerals and caffeine that could act as antioxidants and help prevent some free radical reactions. Free radical reactions cause oxidative stress and can damage your cells. Adding that prevention of oxidative stress can also keep several chronic disorders at the border. But it would be best if you kept in mind that consuming too much green tea can also have harmful effects, and you may need help to get the benefits you want from it after all.

How much green tea should one consume? Having one or two cups of green tea daily would be sufficient if you plan on including it because of its various health benefits. However, many experts suggest maintaining a gap between your meals and green tea as the properties present in green tea or tea can absorb certain nutrients from your meals.

