August is the perfect time to give your garden a colourful makeover, thanks to favourable monsoon growing conditions. This guide details 7 flowering plants, including marigolds, zinnias, and cosmos, that you can sow now. Planting these varieties in August will ensure beautiful blooms throughout the coming autumn and winter months.

August is the perfect time to give your garden a colourful makeover. With the monsoon creating favourable growing conditions, several flowering plants can be sown now for beautiful blooms in the coming autumn and winter months. From vibrant marigolds to delicate seasonal flowers, planting the right varieties now can help transform your garden into a colourful retreat.

Gardeners can use this period to sow varieties that grow well in the changing weather and bloom beautifully during autumn and winter. If you're planning to refresh your home garden, here are 7 flowers that deserve a place in it.

Marigold

Sunny, well-drained soil is ideal for marigold growth. If planted in August, they often begin to bloom by October and last until December throughout the holiday season.

Zinnia

Beginner gardeners love zinnias because of their vivid pink, red, orange, yellow, and white blooms. August-planted seeds usually blossom eight to ten weeks later in late September or early October.

Cosmos

Cosmos produces exquisite blooms that resemble daisies and draw bees and butterflies. They usually start flowering in October and last well into early winter when planted in August.

Sunflower

With its enormous golden blooms, sunflowers adorn any garden and grow swiftly. Depending on the cultivar, August-sown plants often bloom in October or November.

Balsam

A popular during the monsoon, balsam thrives in damp environments and yields vibrant blooms in pink, red, purple, and white hues. You may anticipate flowers starting in September if you sow it in August.

Calendula

Also known as pot marigold, calendula is a cool-season flower with vibrant orange and yellow blossoms. It will typically blossom from November until January if you seed it at the end of August.

Dianthus

Dianthus is prized for its fragrant pink, red, and white blossoms. Sowing in August aids in the plants' establishment prior to cooler temperatures, and blossoms usually start to show in November.