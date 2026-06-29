Planning your first trip to thailand? It’s cheap and beautiful, but don’t get careless. Simple mistakes like disrespecting the king’s photo, carrying an e-cigarette, or falling for taxi scams can lead to heavy fines or jail. Also follow temple dress codes, avoid Buddha selfies, don’t collect corals, and never overstay your visa.

So, you've seen all those Instagram reels of Pattaya, Phuket, and Bangkok and packed your bags? Great! But hold on. Thailand is as strict with its rules as it is colourful. If you're going for the first time, avoid these seven mistakes, or your trip could be ruined with fines and even jail time.

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Don't joke about the King or Buddha, you'll go straight to jail

In Thailand, you'll see pictures of the King, Queen, and the royal family everywhere—on money, roads, and buildings. If you step on them, tear them, or even make a meme on social media, you could be jailed for 3-15 years under their Lèse-majesté law. Even accidentally stepping on a 20 baht note at the airport can get you into serious trouble. Climbing on a Buddha statue for a selfie, getting a Buddha tattoo, or buying a statue to take back home is illegal. Always cover your shoulders and knees in temples. And remember to take off your shoes and never point your feet towards a statue.

E-cigarettes and vapes are a criminal offence. Carrying a vape, e-cigarette, or even an IQOS is banned in Thailand. If it's found in your luggage or pocket, you could face up to 5 years in jail or a 5 lakh baht fine. Pleading ignorance won't work. If you must smoke cigarettes, do it only in designated smoking zones. Smoking on beaches or in parks will get you a fine of 1 lakh baht.

Watch out for taxi and tuk-tuk scams. Never get into a taxi that won't use a meter. The moment you step out of the airport, drivers will say, “Madam, meter not working, 800 baht.” Just walk away. In Bangkok, it's better to use apps like Grab or Bolt. When you get into a taxi, just say, “Meter, please.” Be wary of tuk-tuks offering a “10 baht city tour.” They'll just take you to gem or suit shops where they get a commission. In Phuket, the taxi situation is run by a mafia, so always bargain and fix the price before you get in. If you're a woman travelling alone, avoid taking taxis late at night.

Don't work on a tourist visa or overstay. Your 60-day tourist visa is for tourism only. Working as a digital nomad, vlogging for money, or any kind of paid work is illegal. If you're caught, you'll be blacklisted and deported. Even overstaying by one day costs 500 baht. If you overstay for more than 90 days, you could be banned from entering Thailand for 1 to 10 years. The airport immigration is very strict about this.

Don't pick up corals, shells, or sand from the beach. If you're caught taking corals, shells, or even sand from the beaches of Phuket, Krabi, or Koh Samui, the airport customs will catch you. The fine is 1 lakh baht or one year in jail. Also, topless sunbathing or any kind of nudity on the beach is illegal. And watch out for the jet ski scam. Before you rent one, take a video of it on your phone. Otherwise, they might blame you for “damages” and demand 30,000-40,000 baht.

Alcohol sales are restricted on certain days. In Thailand, alcohol is not sold for 24 hours on Buddhist holidays, the King's birthday, and election days. You won't even find it at a 7-Eleven. Sales are also stopped between 2 PM and 5 PM, and from midnight to 11 AM. Bars and pubs might be open, but they won't serve you alcohol. So, plan ahead and stock up. Getting drunk in a public place can get you arrested.

Keeping your passport in the hotel is a mistake. Thai law requires everyone over 15 to carry an ID. For tourists, that means your passport. If the police stop you and you can't show it, they can take you to the police station. A photocopy or a picture on your phone is not always accepted. So, keep the original passport in a small sling bag. If you lose it, you'll have to file an FIR and get an emergency certificate from the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, which will waste 2-3 days of your trip.

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Three more quick tips

SIM Card: Get a TrueMove or AIS tourist SIM at the airport. It costs around 300 baht for 7 days of unlimited data. If you buy from a local shop, make sure they scan your passport, or the SIM might get deactivated.

Currency: Carry US dollars. Don't exchange money at the airport; the rates are terrible. Use a SuperRich exchange in the city. It's a rule to carry 10,000 baht in cash, and immigration might ask to see it.

Food: In street food stalls, “mai pet” means not spicy. Iced tea is usually very sweet. Stick to bottled water to avoid an upset stomach.

The bottom line is this: don't think of Thailand as your personal Goa. It's their country with their rules. Respect them, follow them, and stay away from scams. Only then will your trip be a truly 'Sawasdee ka' experience.

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