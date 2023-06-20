Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rath Yatra 2023: 5 places to witness the divine and grand chariot festival

    Experience the awe-inspiring grandeur of Rath Yatra, India's cherished Chariot Festival, as gods traverse through streets amidst devotion, chants, and vibrant celebrations, showcasing the rich tapestry of cultural heritage and religious fervor-- by Amrita Ghosh

    Rath Yatra 2023: 5 places to witness the divine and grand chariot festival ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is a vibrant and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with great fervor in India. Rooted in ancient traditions, Rath Yatra commemorates the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, in intricately designed chariots. The festival holds immense significance, symbolizing the journey of the divine deities and their blessings bestowed upon devotees. The air is filled with chants, hymns, and the joyous spirit of thousands of devotees who come together to pull the massive chariots through the streets. Rath Yatra is a captivating spectacle that showcases the rich cultural heritage and religious devotion of India. While the most famous Rath Yatra takes place in Puri, Odisha, there are several other places in India where you can witness this grand procession. Let's explore 5 places to see Rath yatra in India.

    1. Puri, Orissa

    Immerse yourself in the divine traditions of Rath Yatra, India's grand Chariot Festival, held primarily in Puri, Odisha. The festival is centered around the Jagannath Temple, where Lord Jagannath, accompanied by Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, is magnificently adorned and placed in intricately crafted chariots. Devotees fervently pull these towering chariots through the streets, believing that their participation purifies their souls. The tradition signifies the divine journey of the deities to their aunt's temple, during which the Lord bestows blessings and spreads joy. The vibrant processions, the melodic chants, and the united devotion create an unforgettable spiritual experience.

    1. Ahmedabad, Gujarat

    The Rath Yatra celebrated in Ahmedabad is another significant event that draws massive crowds. The Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad organizes a vibrant procession, where beautifully decorated chariots are pulled through the streets. The procession is accompanied by devotional songs, dances, and enthusiastic devotees.

    1. Mahesh, West Bengal

    Mahesh, a small village near Serampore in West Bengal, is famous for its Rath Yatra, locally known as ‘Mahesh Rath Jatra.’ This Rath Yatra is believed to be one of the oldest in West Bengal, dating back to the late 14th century. The procession in Mahesh is renowned for its traditional rituals and the participation of the local community.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by sonamon (@sonamon_love)

    1. Jagdalpur, Chattishgarh

    Jagdalpur, located in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, celebrates a unique Rath Yatra known as ‘Bastar Dussehra.’ The festival combines elements of Rath Yatra with the local tribal culture and traditions. The chariot procession in Jagdalpur showcases the tribal art and craftsmanship, making it a distinctive and colorful celebration.

    1. Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

    Varanasi, one of the holiest cities in India, also celebrates Rath Yatra with great fervor. The Rath Yatra in Varanasi takes place from the historical Tulsi Ghat to the Anandamayi Ma Ashram. The procession is marked by the participation of devotees, singing of bhajans and the rhythmic beating of drums, creating a spiritually vibrant atmosphere.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share RBA

    Ratha Yatra 2023: Wishes, greetings, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp quotes and statues to share

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Here are the rituals you should know about! anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Here are the rituals you should know about!

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Know History, Significance of World's largest chariot festival anr

    Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Know the Significance of World's Largest Chariot Festival

    Yoga Day 2023: Asanas effective in stopping hair fall MSW

    Yoga Day 2023: Asanas effective in stopping hair fall

    Daily Horoscope for June 20 2023 Aries Gemini Taurus Virgo Cancer Scorpio Pisces Sagittarius gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 20, 2023: Aries, Gemini to face a difficult day; good day for Cancer

    Recent Stories

    4 murders in 24 hours': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Lt Governor VK Saxena over law and order AJR

    '4 murders in 24 hours': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to Lt Governor VK Saxena over law and order

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar ADC

    'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani': Shah Rukh Khan shares teaser, pens touching note for Karan Johar

    Virat Kohli sends inspiring message to fitness enthusiasts with jaw-dropping workout video (WATCH) osf

    Virat Kohli sends inspiring message to fitness enthusiasts with jaw-dropping workout video (WATCH)

    Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl: Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed, superstar on cloud 9 (VIDEO) RBA

    Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome baby girl: Chiranjeevi gets teary-eyed; Allu Arjun visits hospital-VIDEO

    Back to the Future to Avengers: Endgame - 7 best time travel movies MSW

    Back to the Future to Avengers: Endgame – 7 best time travel movies

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon