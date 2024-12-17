5 reasons why the Skoda Kylaq should be your next SUV

Discover the top 5 highlights of the Skoda Kylaq SUV, including cutting-edge features, performance, safety, and comfort. Learn why this premium SUV is the perfect choice for your next adventure!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

The Skoda Kylaq has quickly become a favorite in the SUV market, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. If you're considering buying this premium SUV, here are five key highlights that make it a top choice for car enthusiasts. From its cutting-edge features to impressive safety standards, the Skoda Kushaq is built to deliver an exceptional driving experience.

article_image2

1. Exterior

Skoda's Kylaq is the first vehicle in its lineup to use the new Modern-Solid style sheet. This has low overhangs, a boxy shape, and split headlights. A more contemporary version of the butterfly grille can be seen on the front fascia of the subcompact SUV. Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Olive Gold are the five colour options available for the Skoda Kylaq.

There are four various versions of the car: Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. Each has a unique upholstery and interior design. Skoda also has three different wheel options for the Kylaq, with the top-spec models using 17-inch alloy wheels. The other two are 16-inch models, one composed of steel and the other of a combination of metals.

article_image3

2. On MQB-A0-IN platform

In 2021, Skoda unveiled the MQB-A0-IN platform. According to reports, this was created especially for the Indian market and has greatly boosted the brand's popularity. The first model created on this platform was the Kushaq, and the Slavia came out in 2022. The third car built on this platform, the Kylaq, is expected to have similar success. The Kushaq and the Slavia had both been rated five stars for safety. This puts the Kylaq in a good position to live up to the expectations of its elder siblings.

article_image4

3. Interior

Depending on the model, the Kylaq's cabin may be either single-tone or dual-tone, and the front row features six-way motorised seats with ventilation. The premium Prestige trim will have leatherette seats, although the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims employ various kinds of fabric upholstery. An electric sunroof is also included in this variant.

A 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is located within, along with a digital cluster. Only higher-end trims have them, whereas entry-level vehicles only have a semi-digital cluster and a five-inch touchscreen.

article_image5

4. Engine and powertrain

The 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Skoda Kylaq has a maximum power output of 114 horsepower and a maximum torque of 178 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via this powerplant, which is coupled to either an automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox.

article_image6

5. Safety features

In order to make sure the new Kylaq is ready for the difficult driving conditions in India, Skoda has revealed that it has undergone thorough testing that has covered 800,000 km of Indian terrain. More than 25 active and passive safety measures, including as traction control, stability control, and six airbags, will be included in the next Kylaq. It will also have anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), roll-over avoidance, motor slip control, brake disc wiping, and an electronic differential lock. There will also be features like ISOFIX mounts and multi-collision braking.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court AJR

Mahindra vs IndiGo: Trademark clash over '6E' sparks legal battle, automaker to approach court

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Recent Stories

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu received farmhouse gift from THIS Tollywood producer; Here's why NTI

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu received farmhouse gift from THIS Tollywood producer; Here’s why

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

AMC Entertainment Stock Dips to 2-Month Low, Sparks Retail Chatter

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Algorhythm Holdings Retail Chatter Soars Following $9.5M Public Offering

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral dmn

Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore serial blasts mastermind SA Basha dies at 84; police to deploy forces ahead of funeral

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE ATG

IND VS AUS, 3rd Test: What is Follow-on in test cricket? Read HERE

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon