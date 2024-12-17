5 reasons why the Skoda Kylaq should be your next SUV

Discover the top 5 highlights of the Skoda Kylaq SUV, including cutting-edge features, performance, safety, and comfort. Learn why this premium SUV is the perfect choice for your next adventure!

The Skoda Kylaq has quickly become a favorite in the SUV market, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and practicality. If you're considering buying this premium SUV, here are five key highlights that make it a top choice for car enthusiasts. From its cutting-edge features to impressive safety standards, the Skoda Kushaq is built to deliver an exceptional driving experience.

1. Exterior Skoda's Kylaq is the first vehicle in its lineup to use the new Modern-Solid style sheet. This has low overhangs, a boxy shape, and split headlights. A more contemporary version of the butterfly grille can be seen on the front fascia of the subcompact SUV. Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Tornado Red, and Olive Gold are the five colour options available for the Skoda Kylaq. There are four various versions of the car: Classic, Signature, Signature+, and Prestige. Each has a unique upholstery and interior design. Skoda also has three different wheel options for the Kylaq, with the top-spec models using 17-inch alloy wheels. The other two are 16-inch models, one composed of steel and the other of a combination of metals.

2. On MQB-A0-IN platform In 2021, Skoda unveiled the MQB-A0-IN platform. According to reports, this was created especially for the Indian market and has greatly boosted the brand's popularity. The first model created on this platform was the Kushaq, and the Slavia came out in 2022. The third car built on this platform, the Kylaq, is expected to have similar success. The Kushaq and the Slavia had both been rated five stars for safety. This puts the Kylaq in a good position to live up to the expectations of its elder siblings.

3. Interior Depending on the model, the Kylaq's cabin may be either single-tone or dual-tone, and the front row features six-way motorised seats with ventilation. The premium Prestige trim will have leatherette seats, although the Classic, Signature, and Signature+ trims employ various kinds of fabric upholstery. An electric sunroof is also included in this variant. A 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is located within, along with a digital cluster. Only higher-end trims have them, whereas entry-level vehicles only have a semi-digital cluster and a five-inch touchscreen.

4. Engine and powertrain The 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that powers the Skoda Kylaq has a maximum power output of 114 horsepower and a maximum torque of 178 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via this powerplant, which is coupled to either an automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox.

5. Safety features In order to make sure the new Kylaq is ready for the difficult driving conditions in India, Skoda has revealed that it has undergone thorough testing that has covered 800,000 km of Indian terrain. More than 25 active and passive safety measures, including as traction control, stability control, and six airbags, will be included in the next Kylaq. It will also have anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), roll-over avoidance, motor slip control, brake disc wiping, and an electronic differential lock. There will also be features like ISOFIX mounts and multi-collision braking.

