A Bengali reel is grabbing attention online with a startling food visual: a cooked snake's head, complete with its fangs, is held up close to the camera. The unusual sight has left viewers shocked and curious

A Bengali reel is getting attention for a rather unsettling reason. The video shows what appears to be a cooked snake being held up close to the camera, with its head still intact.

What immediately stands out is the snake's open mouth. Its sharp fangs are clearly visible, even after it has been cooked. The person holding it moves the head around, giving the camera a close look at the skin, teeth and mouth. The creator has cooked this thinking it's a fish.

At first glance, the sight can be difficult to process. The snake's features are still recognisable, making it look surprisingly lifelike despite being cooked. That close-up is also what makes the reel so striking.

The snake's fangs are impossible to miss

The video does not need much editing to make an impact. The snake's head itself is enough to grab attention, particularly because the fangs remain clearly visible.

As the person turns it towards the camera, viewers get a detailed look at the teeth and the inside of its mouth. It is the kind of visual that can make someone pause while scrolling simply because it is so far removed from what people normally expect to see in a food reel.

Snake meat is eaten in some parts of Asia, although it is certainly not a common food choice everywhere. Preparations and eating habits also differ depending on the region. The reel, however, does not provide enough information to establish where the dish was prepared or exactly what kind of snake is shown.

Why this unusual food video stands out

Food reels usually attract viewers with elaborate dishes, unusual ingredients or traditional recipes. This one takes a very different route. The focus is almost entirely on the snake's head, making the visual itself the story.

For viewers who have never seen snake served as food, the sight of a cooked head with its fangs still intact can understandably come as a surprise. Others may simply be curious about the dish and the food tradition behind it.