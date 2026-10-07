Masuleh in northern Iran is a unique mountain village where rooftops serve as streets. With no conventional roads or cars, its stepped architecture, misty views, local crafts and traditional food give it a fairytale charm.

Imagine visiting a village where there are no conventional roads and the rooftops of homes double as pathways. Instead of cars and busy streets, residents move around using stairways and interconnected rooftops, creating a landscape that looks almost like something from a fairytale. This unusual village is Masuleh, a centuries-old mountain settlement in northern Iran that has captured the attention of travellers with its unique architecture, mist-covered surroundings and peaceful atmosphere.

Travel content creator Haniya Ibrahim recently showcased her experience in Masuleh as part of her trip to northern Iran, also known as Shomal. Through a video shared on social media, she offered viewers a glimpse of the village's distinctive layout, local markets, traditional food and stunning mountain scenery.

A Village Where Rooftops Become Streets

Masuleh is known for its remarkable architecture, where the roof of one house effectively becomes a pathway for the homes situated above it. Built on a steep mountain slope, the village has developed in a way that allows people to navigate between different levels using stairs and rooftops.

According to Ibrahim, there are no cars driving through the village. Instead, people walk from one place to another using the network of stairways and pathways created by the village's unusual design.

The result is a setting with little of the traffic noise commonly associated with modern towns and cities. Visitors can instead experience the sounds of birds, mountain breezes and nature.

A Mountain Settlement With Centuries Of History

Masuleh dates back more than a thousand years and was established in a mountainous region where its location offered advantages for trade and safety.

Over the centuries, the village has retained much of its traditional character. Its distinctive stepped architecture allows houses to follow the natural contours of the mountain, giving the settlement its instantly recognisable appearance.

The combination of traditional buildings, steep slopes and misty mountain surroundings has made Masuleh a particularly appealing destination for travellers looking for a different kind of experience.

Walking Among The Clouds

For Ibrahim, one of the most memorable parts of visiting Masuleh was experiencing the village surrounded by clouds and mist.

In her video, she describes the sensation of being literally amidst the clouds, with the mountain landscape creating an atmosphere that feels far removed from the noise and pace of everyday life.

Her caption described Masuleh as a breathtaking mountain village where rooftops become streets, the air is fresh and every corner looks like a fairytale.

She also encouraged her followers to share whether they would like to visit the destination themselves.

Local Markets And Traditional Crafts

Masuleh's appeal extends beyond its architecture and natural surroundings. The village also offers visitors an opportunity to explore local markets featuring traditional handicrafts.

Travellers can find handmade crafts, dolls, traditional clothing and carpets, providing a glimpse into the region's culture and craftsmanship.

For visitors interested in taking home something distinctive, these local products offer a chance to experience a more traditional side of Iranian culture.

Traditional Iranian Food To Try

Food is another part of the experience in Masuleh.

Visitors can sample traditional Iranian tea, fresh local sweets and lavashak, a popular type of fruit leather. The region is also known for Gilani cuisine, giving travellers an opportunity to explore local flavours while visiting the mountain village.

For food lovers, sampling regional dishes can add another dimension to a trip that is already rich in architecture, scenery and cultural experiences.

A Unique Cultural And Architectural Destination

Masuleh is particularly notable for the way its buildings and pathways have adapted to the mountainous terrain. Rather than following the conventional layout of a modern town, the village appears to rise vertically along the slopes.

This unusual arrangement is one of the reasons Masuleh has become a popular destination among travellers and photographers. Its traditional buildings, narrow stairways, interconnected rooftops and misty surroundings create a landscape unlike many other tourist destinations.

Social Media Users Admire Masuleh

Ibrahim's video and photographs from Masuleh also attracted positive reactions from social media users, many of whom were impressed by the village's peaceful atmosphere and unusual setting.

One user commented: "In love with Iran and its beautiful, quiet serenity."

Another simply wrote: "Beautiful."

A third user said: "This is such a unique place, will definitely visit someday."

The reactions reflect the interest in lesser-known destinations that offer travellers an experience beyond conventional tourist attractions.

‘A Place You Don’t Just Visit’

For Ibrahim, Masuleh was more than another stop on her itinerary. She described it as a place that is not simply visited but truly experienced.

The combination of mountain views, fresh air, traditional architecture, local crafts, regional food and a quiet atmosphere makes the village stand out as a destination for those seeking something unusual.

Her visit marked only Day 1 of her trip to northern Iran, with the creator promising to explore more hidden gems, local food and scenic destinations in the episodes that follow.

For travellers fascinated by unusual architecture, mountain villages and cultural experiences, Masuleh offers a remarkable example of how communities can adapt to their natural surroundings while preserving their traditions.

Perhaps that is what makes this Iranian village so captivating: here, the road is not always a road. Sometimes, it is the roof of a home, a flight of stairs or a misty path leading deeper into the mountains.