Raksha Bandhan 2022: 7 Mehendi designs trending on Facebook and Instagram to make you Rakhi special

This year, Raksha Bandhan will fall on August 11. According to Drik Panchang, and Shravan Purnima, the festival will start at 10.38 am (August 11) and end at 7.05 am on August 12. Here are some henna designs to complete your ethnic look for Rakhi festivities

Tomorrow is Raksha Bandhan, so it's time to pick some trendy new traditional outfits from your wardrobe and style them with lovely accessories and bling, including henna-clad hands. Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 11 and 12.

This Hindu festival honours the loving bond shared between brothers and sisters and is marked on the full moon day (Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month. Rakhi is traditionally tied on the wrists of brothers to wish them a prosperous, healthy, and happy life. As for the brother, they shower their sisters with gifts, blessings, support, and a promise to protect them from every hardship in life.

According to Drik Panchang, Shravan Purnima will be observed on August 11, and the Purnima will start at 10.38 am and end at 7.05 am on August 12.

Raksha Bandhan preparations have started in full swing in many Indian houses. Besides new ethnic attire and jewellery, you must also look for trending and stunning Mehendi designs.

Hence we have some fantastic henna art from various social media platforms. From Moroccan to Pakistani to Rajasthani to lace gloves or more Mehendi patterns have been trending for the last few hours on the Internet.

As you prepare to put together a one-of-a-kind ethnic style for Raksha Bandhan, we will assist you with our favourite unorthodox and out-of-the-box henna art. This stylish list has it all, whether you desire a minimalist or a full-hand design.

