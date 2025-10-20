Rakhi Sawant, who recently returned from Dubai, mocked Tamannaah Bhatia for doing consecutive item numbers, referring to herself as Bollywood's first item girl. She said that actresses are now copying her style.

Rakhi Sawant, back from Dubai, took a dig at Tamannaah Bhatia for doing consecutive item numbers, calling herself Bollywood's OG item girl. She claimed actresses now copy her style and added, "Yeh pehle heroine banni, jab inka heroine mein career nahi chala, toh inhone humare pet par laat maar ke, item song karne lag gaye."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rakhi Sawant, who had been residing in Dubai for a spell, recently returned to India and criticised starlet Tamannaah Bhatia for doing consecutive item numbers. She claimed to be Bollywood's original item girl, saying that actresses are now inspired by her and doing item numbers.

Rakhi Sawant criticises Tamannaah Bhatia for doing item songs.

Rakhi reacted to fans in an interview with Filmygyan, stating that item songs no longer have the same spark with Tamannaah as they once did. She said, "Yeh log hum log ko dekh-dekh kar item song karna seekh gaye. Yeh pehle heroine banna chahte the, jab inka heroine mein career nahi chala, toh inhone humare pet par laat maar ki, item song karne lag gaya. Sharam Karo! OG toh hum hi hai. Aur hum ab heroine banenge!"

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court dismissed Rakhi's FIR against her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani, observing that the couple had peacefully resolved their differences. A bench comprising Justices Revati Moved Dere and Sandesh Patil found that the disputes between Sawant and Durrani stemmed from their married connection.

Sawant previously filed a FIR at the Oshiwara police station, alleging Adil of criminal intimidation, harassment, and unnatural sex. Durrani filed a FIR with the Amboli police station, stating that Sawant defamed him by spreading obscene recordings of him to his friends. The judge invalidated both FIRs.

Rakhi has recently starred on the reality program Pati Patni Aur Panga. The actress has also hinted at appearing on the current season of Bigg Boss 19, while an official confirmation is yet to be expected.