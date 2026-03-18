Dairy Products: During the Navratri fast, you can have milk, yoghurt (dahi), and cottage cheese. In addition to being a Sattvic (clean) diet option, these foods are high in protein and calcium. Consuming these items throughout the fast gives the body the necessary energy.

Fruits: During the Navratri fast, eat seasonal fruits as well as mainstays like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and papayas. Eating fruits provides your body with vitamins and natural carbohydrates, helping you stay energised during your fast.

Barnyard Millet (Sama Ke Chawal): During the Chaitra Navratri fast, you can eat Barnyard Millet or meals made with it. It contains a high fibre content, which keeps you full for longer periods and helps prevent hunger cravings.

Water chestnut flour (singhara ka atta): During the Navratri fast, you may consume meals made with water chestnut flour. It includes carbs, which offer essential energy. Consume Water Chestnut Flour During the Fast.