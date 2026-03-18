Chaitra Navratri Fasting Rules: What You Can and Cannot Eat during 9-day fast
Chaitra Navratri 2026 runs from March 19 to 27. The article covers nine-day fasting guidelines, including dietary restrictions, prohibitions, and ceremonies like Kalash Sthapana, Akhand Jyoti, and Kanya Pujan.
Chaitra Navratri Fasting Rules
Chaitra Navratri 2026 begins March 19 and concludes March 27. The page describes the nine-day fasting restrictions, including what meals are permitted, what should be avoided, and major ceremonies such as Kalash Sthapana, Akhand Jyoti, and Kanya Pujan.
Navratri is a very important event in Hindu culture.
This year, Chaitra Navratri begins on March 19 and will end on March 27. Chaitra Navratri includes not only rituals and devotion, but also fasting (Vrat).
Some people prefer to fast on the beginning and end days of Navratri, but the majority fast throughout the nine-day period. During Navratri, worshipping the nine different forms of Goddess Durga is said to quickly grant all of her followers' desires.
Chaitra Navratri Fasting Rules
Fasting not only purifies the body, but also the mind and spirit. Furthermore, fasting helps to quiet the mind and increase one's sense of devotion. So, if you're planning to follow the Navratri fast, here's a guide to what you should and shouldn't eat over these nine days.
What do you consume during the Navratri fast?
Dairy Products: During the Navratri fast, you can have milk, yoghurt (dahi), and cottage cheese. In addition to being a Sattvic (clean) diet option, these foods are high in protein and calcium. Consuming these items throughout the fast gives the body the necessary energy.
Fruits: During the Navratri fast, eat seasonal fruits as well as mainstays like bananas, apples, pomegranates, and papayas. Eating fruits provides your body with vitamins and natural carbohydrates, helping you stay energised during your fast.
Barnyard Millet (Sama Ke Chawal): During the Chaitra Navratri fast, you can eat Barnyard Millet or meals made with it. It contains a high fibre content, which keeps you full for longer periods and helps prevent hunger cravings.
Water chestnut flour (singhara ka atta): During the Navratri fast, you may consume meals made with water chestnut flour. It includes carbs, which offer essential energy. Consume Water Chestnut Flour During the Fast.
What should you avoid during Chaitra Navratri?
Avoid ingesting grains (Anaj) during the Navratri fast. Eating rice and wheat products is absolutely banned during this fasting time. During the Navratri fast, you should avoid packaged meals, deep-fried dishes, and sugary snacks. Avoid eating onions and garlic during the Navratri fast. These foods are restricted.
Avoid any tamasic foods during Chaitra Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri Fasting Rules: Install the Kalash on the first day of Navratri. Also, ignite the Akhand Jyoti. Never leave the house with the Akhand Jyoti lighted unattended, and make sure it doesn't go out. Always keep your place of worship tidy.
During the nine days of Navratri, worship Goddess Durga in her nine forms. recite the Durga Chalisa. Maintain strict chastity throughout Navratri.
Perform Kanya Pujan on the Ashtami or Navami day of Navratri. Break the Navratri fast between the end of Navami Tithi and the start of Dashami Tithi.
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