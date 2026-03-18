Making Roti Dough? Most People Get the Water Ratio Wrong—Here’s the Fix
Even if you make chapatis every day, getting them perfectly soft is a real challenge, right? Sometimes they turn out hard, or worse, stick to the rolling board. The main culprit is usually the small mistakes we make while kneading the dough.
Kneading is the key
Chapati or roti is a must-have for breakfast or dinner in Indian households. But not everyone can make them soft and fluffy. The secret lies in how you knead the dough.
The right water-to-flour ratio
The amount of water you need always depends on the flour's quality. As a general rule, use a 2:1 ratio of flour to water. So, for 2 cups of wheat flour, you'll need a little less than 1 cup of water. If your flour is coarse, it will soak up more water, so you might need to add a bit extra.
Use lukewarm water
Want your chapatis to stay soft for longer? Use lukewarm water (Warm Water) instead of regular water to knead the dough. This simple trick activates the protein in the flour, making the dough much softer.
Using milk (alternative option)
Sometimes, chapatis dry out very fast. Lukewarm water helps, but for even softer and whiter rotis, you can try kneading the dough with milk instead of water. It also gives the rotis a nice, creamy flavour.
Let the dough rest (15-20 minutes)
Many of us start rolling chapatis right after kneading. For the best results, you should cover the dough with a cloth or a plate and let it rest for 15-20 minutes. Chapatis made after this rest period will turn out much softer.
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