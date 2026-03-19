May this Telugu New Year bring you an abundance of joy, health, and wealth.

Happy Ugadi 2026! May your life be as colourful and vibrant as a beautiful muggu.

Sending you my warmest wishes for a prosperous and successful year ahead. Happy Ugadi 2026

May the divine light of Ugadi brighten your path and lead you to success.

Wishing you peace, prosperity and positivity this Ugadi.

May Ugadi mark the beginning of all things wonderful for you.

Sending heartfelt wishes for a blessed and prosperous Ugadi.