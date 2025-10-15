Adil Durrani had filed a counter-complaint accusing Rakhi Sawant of distributing his intimate photos. Both parties appeared before the court, providing consent to withdraw the cases.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Bombay High Court has set aside criminal complaints filed by actor Rakhi Sawant against her former spouse Adil Durrani, along with a counter-complaint he had lodged against her, following an amicable resolution between the estranged couple. A two-judge bench comprising Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil dismissed the criminal case that Sawant had registered against Durrani in 2023. The complaint included allegations under sections 498A (relating to cruelty) and 377 (concerning unnatural offenses) of the Indian Penal Code. The charges stemmed from marital discord between the pair. Both parties appeared before the court in person to formalize the settlement.

What Was The Issue?

When Justice Mohite-Dere sought clarification from the actor, Sawant confirmed her consent to withdraw the case. She stated her lack of opposition to dismissing the criminal complaint, paving the way for the court to proceed with quashing the FIR. The court also set aside a separate criminal complaint that Durrani had filed against Sawant. He had accused her of distributing intimate photographs of him through WhatsApp messaging, leading to the registration of an FIR at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai. Durrani submitted a sworn statement declaring he had no objection to the dismissal of his complaint against his former wife.

The bench observed that both parties had mutually agreed to resolve their disputes outside of court and jointly requested the withdrawal of the criminal proceedings. The court noted that the quashing was being granted based on the consent of both individuals involved and their peaceful settlement of differences. During the proceedings, when the court sought confirmation, Sawant reiterated her agreement with the decision to quash the complaints. The development brings an end to the legal battle between the celebrity couple, who had been entangled in multiple criminal cases against each other following the breakdown of their marriage.