Gudi Padwa, which has deep roots in Hindu tradition, is said to celebrate the day Lord Brahma created the universe, setting time, life, and the cosmos in motion. The festival represents fresh beginnings, optimism, and prosperity, making it an opportune time to launch new projects, make crucial decisions, and welcome positivity into one's life.

Homes are decked with vivid rangolis and the traditional Gudi, a decorated flag raised outside homes, as families gather to celebrate the start of a new year.

As the holiday approaches, here are some sincere wishes, messages, and greetings to share with your loved ones for Gudi Padwa 2026.