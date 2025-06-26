Sardar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh, is embroiled in controversy due to the casting of Pakistani actress Hania Amir. Rakhi Sawant's public support for Amir has further fueled the fire, leading to accusations of treason.

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's film Sardaar Ji 3 is currently embroiled in controversy. The casting of Pakistani actress Hania Amir has led to a ban on the film's release in India. Drama queen Rakhi Sawant has jumped into the fray, openly supporting Hania Amir. Sharing a song from the film on Instagram, Rakhi wrote, "Congratulations my dear Hania Amir. I am so happy. Finally, you are in Bollywood films, congratulations Diljit Sardar Ji 3." In a separate post, Rakhi urged everyone to watch the film and support Hania's debut. She said, "Everyone should watch this film. Hania Amir is debuting with Sardar Ji 3. Everyone should appreciate her. She is my favorite. Best wishes. Congratulations Hania, may Allah bless you." Rakhi's posts have sparked outrage.

Rakhi Sawant faces backlash

Rakhi Sawant's support for Pakistani actress Hania Amir has drawn heavy criticism. One user wrote, "Now Rakhi Sawant should be banned." Another commented, "First send Rakhi Sawant to Pakistan." Others called her a traitor and accused her of seeking fame. One user pointed out that the film is not a Bollywood production and is not releasing in India, but worldwide, excluding India. Many others also criticized Rakhi Sawant.

Film Sardar Ji 3 Controversy

Diljit Dosanjh's film Sardar Ji 3 remains controversial due to the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Amir. This controversy comes at a time of heightened tension between India and Pakistan. Several Indian film worker unions, including the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), have objected to her casting, claiming it hurts national sentiments. They have demanded a ban on Diljit and his upcoming projects in India.

Diljit Dosanjh Shared His Views

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit Dosanjh addressed the Sardar Ji 3 controversy, stating that the film was shot before any political tensions arose. He said, "When this film was made, the situation was fine. We shot it in February, and everything was alright then. After that, many big things are not in our hands. The producers have decided that the film will not be released in India but will be released abroad. A lot of money is invested in the film."