Avoid Harsh Sunlight: These Foods Can Help You Meet Vitamin D Needs
Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D, but prolonged exposure to harsh sun isn’t always safe. The good news is you can meet your daily vitamin D needs through the right foods.
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Mushrooms
Mushrooms are packed with Vitamin D. You can easily add them to your daily salads or even a warm bowl of soup to get the benefits.
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Egg Yolk
The yolk of an egg is where all the Vitamin D is hiding. Try to make it a habit to eat one every day to keep your levels up.
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Red Meat
Red meat also contains a good amount of Vitamin D. Just remember to eat it in moderation, maybe once a week is enough.
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Fatty Fish
Fatty fish such as salmon and tuna are loaded with Vitamin D. Eating them twice a week is a fantastic way to boost your health.
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Fortified Foods
Fortified foods like milk and orange juice have extra Vitamin D added to them. Make sure to include these in your daily diet for an easy boost.
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