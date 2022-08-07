Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary 2022: 10 quotes by the ‘Bard of Bengal’ you must not miss

Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary 2022: On the 81st death anniversary of India's first Nobel laureate, here are 10 quotes of Rabindranath Tagore that will make you remember the ‘Bard of Bengal’.

Rabindranath Tagore death anniversary 2022: On this very day in the year 1941, India lost its first Nobel laureate, as he breathed his last on August 7, 81 years ago. Tagore was a man of many talents. He was a poet, playwriter, writer, composer, social reformer, philosopher, and painter.

It was none other than Rabindranath Tagore who gave us our national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'. And not only ours, but he also gave Bangladesh’s national anthem, 'Amar Shonar Bangla'.

Rabindranath Tagore was a poet extraordinaire! He was also known as the 'Bard of Bengal'. On his 81st death anniversary, here are 10 quotes that will remind you of the man who was India’s first Nobel laureate.

Rabindranath Tagore: Music fills the infinite between two souls.

Rabindranath Tagore: Those who own much have much to fear.

Rabindranath Tagore: Love does not claim possession but gives freedom.

Rabindranath Tagore: What is Art? It is the response of man's creative soul to the call of the Real.

Rabindranath Tagore: Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

Rabindranath Tagore: Trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.

Rabindranath Tagore: I have become my own version of an optimist. If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.

Rabindranath Tagore: I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy.

Rabindranath Tagore: The butterfly counts not months but moments and has time enough.

Rabindranath Tagore: You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

