Is your room always a mess? These super easy 5-minute cleaning tricks will be a lifesaver. Find out how to organize your stuff, make your bed, dust off surfaces, and get your room sparkling in minutes, without any major effort.

How to Clean a Room in 5 Minutes: The very thought of cleaning the house makes many of us imagine hours of hard work. But if you use the right tricks, you can clean up a messy room in just a few minutes. By adopting a few small habits daily, your room will not only look clean all the time, but you'll also save a lot of time and effort. Let's look at some easy tips to keep your room shining without breaking a sweat.

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First, put all the scattered things back in their place

The biggest reason a room looks messy is because of things lying here and there. First things first, put clothes, books, chargers, toys, or any other items back where they belong. Just spending 2-3 minutes organizing your things can make the room look much cleaner and more spacious. Try to have a fixed spot for everything, so you don't have trouble finding it later.

Give your bed and cushions a fresh look

The bed is the largest piece of furniture in your room, so cleaning it can change the look of the entire space. Tuck in the bedsheet neatly and arrange the pillows and cushions properly. If there are clothes or other items on the bed, remove them immediately. This one-minute habit can make your room look much more organized and attractive than before.

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Do some dusting and a quick clean-up

Use a microfiber cloth or a duster to quickly wipe the dust off tables, shelves, the TV unit, and other surfaces. After that, use a broom or a hand vacuum to remove dust and small bits of trash from the floor. If you're short on time, just clean the areas that are used the most. This will make the room look fresh and clean instantly.

Get rid of useless things immediately

Old bills, empty bottles, snack wrappers, or waste paper lying around make the room look dirty. Grab a small basket or head to the dustbin and throw away all such things right away. Also, make it a habit to do a quick two-minute check of the room every night before you sleep. This habit will prevent dirt from piling up and make your cleaning job much easier.

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Adopt a 5-minute cleaning routine every day

If you just take out 5 minutes for your room every day, you'll never have to spend hours on a deep clean. Set a fixed time in the morning or at night to put things in order, make your bed, dust the surfaces, and take out the trash. This small, regular routine will keep your room clean, organized, and welcoming at all times.