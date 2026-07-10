Salman Khurshid welcomed the SC hearing pleas for a probe into the Ram Mandir Trust's alleged fund embezzlement, questioning 'why there was a mess'. An SIT probe has pointed to 'systematic' theft by staff, leading to four arrests.

Khurshid Welcomes Probe, Questions 'Mess'

Questioning "why is there a mess in the first place" in the Ram Mandir Trust, former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court agreeing to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra regarding allegations of embezzlement of donation funds.

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Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said that since this matter is close to people's faith, it is a welcome sign that the top court has agreed to hear the pleas, but stated that they are just "cleaning up the mess." Khurshid said, "These are legal dimensions. There is an investigation, then a report, and depending on the findings, the matter may proceed to trial and so on. Given the enormous public interest involved and the fact that millions of people see this as connected to their faith, the Supreme Court stepping in to ensure that everything is in order is a welcome sign. The important thing is that the legal process should proceed in the normal course. However, I think that no matter what the courts do or how they do it, they are essentially cleaning up the mess. But (why) there was a mess is the big question."

SIT Probe Points to 'Systematic' Theft

Meanwhile, the petitions for a probe into financial irregularities in the temple Trust are listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana in the apex court. The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the case.

A preliminary probe by the SIT pointed towards serious security lapses in the counting room of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, stating that staff here allegedly concealed wads of cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes, and other personal belongings and suggested that the alleged theft was "systematic" and repeated, rather than being isolated incidents.

According to the SIT, CCTV footage reviewed between April 27 and June 5 captured around 70 suspicious incidents of counting staff allegedly seen concealing cash bundles. The SIT's preliminary findings pointed to lapses in the security protocols. It said that there was "no frisking for staff at the entry and exit points of the counting hall, along with poor oversight of personal belongings carried in and out by employees."

Political Row and Legal Proceedings

While opposition figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, have demanded accountability from the state government, CM Adityanath has repeatedly promised strict action against anyone found guilty of misappropriating funds meant for the temple.

Investigating Officer Ashutosh Tiwari on Friday submitted to Ayodhya's Anti-Corruption Court evidence and documents collected during the remand period for three accused in connection with the Ram Mandir alleged donation theft case, according to sources. Previously, the court had granted a 40-hour remand of accused Anukalp Mishra, Lavkush Mishra, and Karunesh Pandey. So far, four accused have been remanded in custody. The Investigating Officer handed over the recovered items to the special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act), Rajat Verma. (ANI)