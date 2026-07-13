The monsoon helps plants flourish, but excess rain and humidity can also cause damage. Follow these simple gardening tips to keep your plants healthy, prevent fungal infections, and enjoy a lush, green garden all season.

The rainy season is a double-edged sword for our plants. It's great for growth, but also super tricky. Constant rain, too much humidity, and waterlogging can seriously damage the roots. You might see your lush green plants suddenly start to wilt. But if you give them the right care during this season, your garden plants can stay healthy, green, and grow faster all year round. With a few simple steps, you can protect your plants from fungal infections, root rot, and pests.

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Don't Let Water Collect

The most important thing during the monsoon is to make sure water doesn't stand in your pots or garden beds for too long. Extra water stops oxygen from reaching the roots, causing them to rot. So, always keep the drainage holes of your pots clear. If you see excess water, just tilt the pot and let it drain out. Good drainage is the secret to keeping your plants healthy for a long time.

Trim Your Plants from Time to Time

In the rainy season, dry, yellow, or infected leaves can quickly spread fungal infections. That's why it's important to prune your plants regularly. This improves air circulation around the plant and also encourages new branches and leaves to grow faster. Always use clean and sharp gardening tools for the job.

Pay Attention to Fertiliser and Nutrition

Constant rain can wash away the essential nutrients from the soil. To fix this, you should use light organic fertilisers like vermicompost or neem khali. But remember, don't go overboard with the fertiliser. In high humidity, plants can't absorb too many nutrients properly.

Protect from Pests and Fungal Infections

Pests like aphids, snails, and fungal diseases spread like wildfire during the monsoon. Make it a habit to check your plants once or twice a week. If you spot any infected leaves, remove them immediately. If needed, spray some neem oil or use another organic pesticide. Regular checks will keep your plants safe and healthy throughout the season.

FAQs on Monsoon Gardening

Q1. Should I water my plants every day during the monsoon?

A. No, you should only water them after checking the soil's moisture. If it feels damp, skip watering.

Q2. Which fertiliser is best during the rains?

A. Vermicompost, neem khali, and other organic fertilisers are excellent for your plants during this time.

Q3. How can I protect my plants from fungus during the monsoon?

A. Don't let water collect in the pots, remove any infected leaves you see, and use neem oil if the problem persists.