The 10 Powerful Symbols of Lord Shiva and Their Hidden Meanings
Mahadev's appearance is totally different from all other gods, and every symbol he carries has a deep meaning. From his matted hair, the moon on his forehead, and his third eye, to the Trishul and Damaru and more.
Shiva's appearance is distinct from all other gods
Symbol of life and death
Mahadev's 10 main symbols
Symbol of balance
3. Trinetra (Third Eye): Shiva's three eyes are a symbol of divine vision, omniscience, and a balance that is beyond the material world. People believe Mahadev's third eye also represents the three gunas—Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas. The third eye also stands for the three phases of time—past, present, and future. It even signifies the three realms—heaven, death, and hell.
Symbol of control and balance
4. Sarpahar (Snake Garland): A fierce creature like a snake rests around Mahadev's neck. Despite being destructive and having 'tamas' qualities, it remains under Shiva's control, completely devoted to him. The presence of Vasuki, the king of snakes, around Mahadev's neck is a symbol of control and balance.
Symbol of cosmic rhythm and consciousness
Symbol of immortality
Bhasma on the Shivling
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