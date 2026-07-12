3. Trinetra (Third Eye): Shiva's three eyes are a symbol of divine vision, omniscience, and a balance that is beyond the material world. People believe Mahadev's third eye also represents the three gunas—Sattva, Rajas, and Tamas. The third eye also stands for the three phases of time—past, present, and future. It even signifies the three realms—heaven, death, and hell.

Symbol of control and balance

4. Sarpahar (Snake Garland): A fierce creature like a snake rests around Mahadev's neck. Despite being destructive and having 'tamas' qualities, it remains under Shiva's control, completely devoted to him. The presence of Vasuki, the king of snakes, around Mahadev's neck is a symbol of control and balance.