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Why American Homes Don’t Have Window Grills Like Indian Houses - Here’s the Real Reason
It's totally normal for houses in America to not have iron grills on their windows. So, how do they keep their homes safe without them? Let's find out.
Mandatory fire safety rules
High-tech security: Home alarm systems
Neighborhood Watch: The pillar of community security
Personal security: Strong locks and insurance
In the US, people take several personal steps to secure their homes. Instead of grills, they use much stronger locks, especially 'deadbolts'. It's also common to put security films on windows to make them harder to break, install bright outdoor lights, or even have guard dogs. On top of that, most people have detailed home insurance that covers theft and damage. If a break-in happens, the insurance helps cover the loss. This makes physical barriers like iron grills feel less necessary, as security is seen as a personal responsibility.
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