7 Amazing Places Near Bengaluru You Can Visit by Vande Bharat in Under 5 Hours
Escape Bengaluru with these seven Vande Bharat-connected destinations, offering royal heritage, hill stations, temples, scenic landscapes and vibrant culture—all reachable in under five hours for the perfect weekend trip.
Mysuru – A Royal Weekend Escape – 140 km, travel time – 1 hr 55 min
Step into Karnataka's royal past at Mysuru, home to the magnificent Mysore Palace, Chamundi Hills and bustling Devaraja Market. It's one of the easiest and most rewarding weekend trips from Bengaluru.
Salem – Gateway to the Hills – 200 km, travel time - 2 hr 55 min
Salem offers the perfect mix of city life and natural beauty. It is the ideal starting point for a refreshing getaway to the misty Yercaud Hills and nearby scenic viewpoints.
Coimbatore – Where Nature Meets the City – 365 km, travel time - 4 hr 15 min
Coimbatore combines bustling markets, ancient temples and modern attractions. It also serves as the gateway to Ooty and the Nilgiri Hills, making it a favourite among travellers.
Chennai – Culture Meets the Coast – 360 km, travel time - 4 hr 25 min
Travel to Chennai for a blend of heritage, beaches and vibrant city life. Visit Marina Beach, Kapaleeshwarar Temple, San Thome Basilica and indulge in the city's famous South Indian cuisine.
Davangere – Karnataka's Food Capital, 256 km, travel time - 3 hr 15 min
Known for its iconic Benne Dosa, Davangere offers a perfect short getaway. Explore local markets, nearby parks and experience the city's rich culinary heritage and laid-back charm.
Katpadi (Vellore) – History and Spirituality Together – 215 km, travel time - 2 hr 50 min
Discover the majestic Vellore Fort before visiting the dazzling Sripuram Golden Temple. Katpadi offers a perfect blend of heritage, architecture and spiritual experiences.
Tirupati – A Journey of Faith – 250 km, travel time - 3 hr 25 min
One of India's most revered pilgrimage destinations, Tirupati attracts millions every year. Faster Vande Bharat connectivity makes visiting the famous Sri Venkateswara Temple easier than ever.
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