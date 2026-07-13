T-Shirt Facts: Who Invented It and Why Is It Called a T-Shirt?
Starting as a humble undergarment, the T-shirt became an essential for soldiers and workers, and finally, a global fashion symbol. Let's take a deep dive into how the T-shirt got its famous name.
The T-shirt's Ancestor: The Start of an Undershirt
The T-shirt gets inducted into the US Navy
The T-shirt's popularity grows among workers
The 'T' shape and the story behind the name
So, how did it get its name? It's simple, really. When you lay the garment flat, its shape looks exactly like the English letter 'T'. The design is basic—no collar, short sleeves, and a round or V-shaped neck. It was typically made from knitted cotton, which made it stretchable. This simple design made it easy to produce and even easier to wear. The term 'T-shirt' officially entered the Merriam-Webster dictionary in the 1920s, although people were already using the name before that.
The T-shirt becomes a fashion symbol through Hollywood
The T-shirt went from a simple undergarment to a full-blown fashion statement in the 1950s, thanks to Hollywood. Movie stars played a huge role. Marlon Brando in 'A Streetcar Named Desire' (1951) and James Dean in 'Rebel Without a Cause' (1955) made the T-shirt look incredibly cool. The way these actors wore it turned it into a symbol of rebellion. As a result, it became a massive hit with young people and a staple in their wardrobes. Today, the T-shirt remains an essential piece of clothing, loved by people of all genders worldwide.
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