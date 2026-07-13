2 5 Image Credit : Getty

The T-shirt gets inducted into the US Navy

The T-shirt got its first official recognition from the US Navy in 1913. They introduced it as a standard undershirt for sailors to wear beneath their uniforms. Made of cotton, it was great for absorbing sweat and keeping the body cool and hygienic. Plus, it was super easy to wash. Sailors would often wear just the T-shirt on deck in hot weather. Its simple and practical design was perfect for the military. When American soldiers wore these in Europe during World War I, even the Europeans were impressed by their comfort.