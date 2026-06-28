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Fridge Safety: This Woman Got A Shock While Cleaning Her Fridge, Don't Make These Mistakes
A shocking video of a woman getting a severe electric shock while cleaning her fridge has gone viral online. This post gives you a detailed guide on the right and wrong ways to clean your refrigerator.
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Image Credit : chat gpt
Fridge Cleaning Safety
Many videos go viral online daily. Some are fun, but others are shocking and teach us a lesson. This recent video is a wake-up call, showing a woman collapsing from an electric shock while cleaning her fridge.
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The shocking moment caught on camera
In this trending video, a woman cleans her fridge after removing all items but leaves the power on. A sudden electric shock throws her back, causing her to hit her head. Her condition is unknown, and the CCTV footage has horrified viewers.
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Methods to stay safe
The woman in the video got a shock because she forgot to turn off the fridge. Due to a hurried lifestyle, many people handle appliances incorrectly. Ignoring basic safety rules for items like fridges causes such accidents. Let's review the safety measures to follow.
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The main reason for getting a shock
The main reason for shocks is not cutting the power. Cleaning without unplugging is dangerous. Water from a wet cloth can enter the wiring or compressor, causing a shock. Also, if your home's earthing is faulty, current can leak into the fridge's metal body.
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Just switching off is not enough
Exposed wires from rat bites or wear and tear can electrify the fridge's body. Touching it barefoot or with wet hands is risky. Always switch off AND unplug the fridge before cleaning. Simply switching it off is not enough; unplugging is the safest way.
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What are the proper ways to clean a fridge?
Always wear dry rubber or plastic slippers. This stops electricity from passing through you. Use a damp cloth for the inside, but only a dry cloth for the back area with the compressor. Also, get an electrician to check your home's earthing.
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Image Credit : Generated by google gemini AI
Don't be careless or in a hurry
Regularly check the fridge's power cord for any damage. Installing an RCCB in your main board can be a lifesaver, as it cuts power during a leak. After cleaning, ensure the fridge is fully dry before plugging it in. A little care can prevent major accidents.
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