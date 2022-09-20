Numerology Prediction for September 20, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

Here is what the stars have in store for you on September 20 as per your date of birth. Check out the predictions by Chirag Daruwalla. Read and share with your friends

Number 1 (People born on 1, 10, 19 and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says having a practical outlook at this time will succeed in completing your tasksproperly. Spending time in activities related to your personal interest will bring relaxation. Due to a situation like family discrimination, the mind can remain depressed. A situation ofseparation may arise in the relationship. Do not do any kind of transactions related to rupees; there may be some loss situation at this time. There is a need for a lot of attention in the field of work at this time.

Number 2 (People born on 2, 11, 20 or 29 of any month)

Ganesha says an important decision taken by you today can give great benefits. The day is also excellent for doing investment related tasks. Students will be focused on their studies. Stay away from risky activities. Do not take interest in any kind of illegal activities at all.Meeting with people of negative activity can also cause you to be defamed. You will not be able to focus much in your field of work due to some family engagement. The atmosphere of the house will be kept cheerful and happy.

Number 3 (People born on 3, 12, 21, 30 of any month)

Ganesha says be aware that you can take wrong decisions by getting emotional. That means working with mind instead of heart. One may meet someone important at a social event. Take any important decision, just need to maintain some caution. Your opponent may spread rumours against you out of jealousy. Due to which some of your relationships may also become bad. Any situation needs to be resolved calmly. Anger can make problems worse.

Number 4 (People born on 4, 13, 22 or 31 of any month)

Ganesha says today there will be a program to go to a religious place with the family. Going there you will feel very relaxed and peaceful. You may also be honoured for your contribution to a social organization. The youth will also get relief from the troubles that have been going on for some time. Mind may be a little disturbed due to increase in unnecessary expenses. It is advisable to maintain a proper budget at this time. There may be a dispute with a neighbour over the issue of unemployment.

Number 5 (People born on 5, 14, 23 of any month)

Ganesha says at this time you are giving special time to strengthen the relationship. Today will be spent in tasks related to the comfort and care of family people. If you are planning to buy a property, today is the best time to take a decision. Sometimes expecting too much from children and stopping them can make them more stubborn. So maintain flexibility in your nature. Students and youth need hard work to achieve their goals.

Number 6 (People born on 6, 15 or 24 of any month)

Ganesha says supporting children in their troubles will increase their confidence and self- esteem. Disputes with own people will be resolved. Relationships with each other will be sweet again. All in all, today will be a good day. Suddenly facing a big expense can worsen the financial situation. At this time you will have to cut down on expenses. You have to bow down to other people in the process of handling relationships. Do not try to avoid any work related to business due to laziness.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says spending time in contact with few experienced and senior people will also have a positive effect on your personality. You may also learn some important lessons about your life. Sometimes due to anger and excitement, one's work can get spoiled. At this time it is necessary to work with patience and restraint. In case of any confusion, consulting the elders of the house is the solution to your problems. Today there may be more problems in business.

Number 8 (People born on 8, 17 and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says do not let emotions dominate you at this time. Try to complete each task practically. At this time the situation will be like more effort and less benefit, taking stress is not the solution to this problem. Wait for the right time. Circumstances will be in your favour. You may have to bow to any stubbornness of children. Work related to family business may be successful. There may be tension between husband and wife due to domestic problems.

Number 9 (People born on 9, 18 and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says today you can get an opportunity to go to an important meeting or meeting related to political or social activities. Don't ignore it as it can also bring you some important

success. Especially the youth should not come in contact with people involved in any immoral activities like gambling, betting etc. It can also affect your personality. Follow traffic rules while driving. Business activities may be a bit slow today.