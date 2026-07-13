You can easily make a homemade plant spray using common kitchen items like rice, baking soda, and vinegar. If used in the right amount and at the right time, this spray can help clean leaves and promote better growth for your plants.

Baking Soda for Plants: Are your plant's leaves turning yellow? Does it look a bit sad and wilted? This often happens when plants don't get the right care, lack nutrients, or due to weather changes. Many people rush to buy expensive fertilisers and chemical sprays, but you can actually take care of your plants with a few simple things from your own kitchen. A spray made with the right mix of rice, baking soda, and vinegar can help clean your plants, make their leaves shine, and provide general care. However, you must use it in small amounts, because too much vinegar or baking soda can actually damage your plants.

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How to make this homemade spray?

First, take a handful of rice and soak it in water for 2-3 hours. After that, strain this water. Now, add a pinch of baking soda and 4-5 drops of white vinegar to the water and mix it all well. Pour this mixture into a spray bottle. Remember, the amount of vinegar and baking soda should be very small to avoid any damage to the plant leaves.

Spray it in the evening

Always use this spray in the evening or after the sun has set. If you spray it in bright sunlight, it can leave spots on the leaves or even burn them. Gently spray it on both the top and bottom of the leaves. Don't use it more than once a week, and it's always a good idea to test it on a single leaf before spraying the entire plant.

What are the benefits for your plants?

The starch and micronutrients in rice water can support the good microorganisms in the soil. When the dust on the leaves is cleaned off, the plant can absorb sunlight better. A mild baking soda solution can help reduce some surface fungal problems, while vinegar should only be used in very small quantities. This mixture is not a miracle cure, but along with regular care, it can help maintain the general health of your plants.

Keep these important points in mind

If your plant is already very weak or suffering from a serious disease, don't just rely on this homemade spray. Your plant also needs the right amount of sunlight, water, good soil, and organic manure. Before using any new solution, always test it on one or two leaves first. If the leaves start to wilt or burn, stop using it immediately. With the right care and balanced nutrition, your plants will stay green and healthy for a long time.