Want to grow fresh vegetables at home without buying seeds? You can easily grow these veggies from cuttings. These methods are a great way to use kitchen waste and also keep your kitchen garden looking lush and green.

Kitchen Garden Vegetables: For anyone who loves growing fresh and organic vegetables at home, a kitchen garden is a fantastic option. The best part is, you don't always have to buy seeds. There are many vegetables that can be easily regrown from their cuttings or leftover parts. This not only saves you money but also puts your kitchen waste to good use. If you're thinking of starting a small kitchen garden, you can easily get these 5 vegetables growing from cuttings.

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Spring Onion

Spring onions are one of the easiest vegetables to grow from cuttings. After using them, just save about 2-3 inches of the root part and place it in a glass of water. In a few days, you'll see new green leaves sprouting. After that, you can plant it in a pot or directly in your kitchen garden soil. It grows fast with regular watering and a bit of sunlight.

Coriander (Dhania)

If your fresh coriander stalks still have roots, you can plant them directly in moist soil. In the beginning, make sure the soil stays slightly damp and keep the pot where it gets some morning sun. New leaves will start to appear in just a few days. Home-grown fresh coriander adds great flavour to food and also reduces your trips to the market.

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Mint (Pudina)

Mint is a plant that grows incredibly fast from cuttings. Take a healthy 5-6 inch long stem, remove the lower leaves, and place it in water or directly in moist soil. Roots will start forming in about 10-15 days. After that, the plant spreads quickly and gives you a regular supply of fresh leaves. It loves light sunlight and plenty of moisture.

Lettuce

Instead of throwing away the bottom part of a lettuce head, place it in a shallow dish with a little water. In a few days, new leaves will start growing from the centre. Once the roots develop, you can transfer it to soil. With regular watering and good light, it gets ready quickly and provides fresh leaves for your salads.

Celery

The base of celery can also be regrown. Just place the bottom root part in a bowl filled with water. After about a week, you will see new leaves and roots appearing. Then, plant it in a pot. With proper care, it will gradually grow well and provide fresh stalks for a long time. This method is also a brilliant example of how to make kitchen waste useful.