Narasimha Jayanti 2023: How to worship Lord Vishnu? Why fasting, worshipping are beneficial on THIS day

Narasimha Jayanti, also known as Lord Narasimha's Prakatyotsav, is celebrated on May 4th. On this day, Lord Vishnu took his fourth incarnation, on the fourteenth day of Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakh month, in the form of Narasimha. According to the Padma Purana, worshipping this furious avatar of Lord Vishnu allows one to be rid of their sins and all their afflictions.

On this date, people observe fasting for the entire day, and Lord Narasimha is worshipped. According to the Padma Purana, by worshipping this fierce form of Lord Vishnu, one can find freedom from their sins, and all their troubles also disappear

This incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who protects mankind from evil is worshipped across the country, but southern India has the highest number of Lord Vishnu followers. That is why there are more Lord Narasimha temples in that region of India.

Devotees fast and conduct Lord Narasimha Puja on the Chaturdashi day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakh. Today, those who fast should also offer food, water, sesame, clothes, or other necessities to those in need, based on their commitment and capacities. It is also stated that if a person fasts on this day, all of their troubles will be gone forever. There is also triumph against their adversaries, and their requests are granted.

Ritual of bathing and fasting

Devotees should get up early on this day and take the pilgrimage bath. Bathing at home with Gangajal in the water is also termed pilgrimage bathing. Devotees should collect dirt, cow dung, gooseberry fruit, and sesame seeds and take a ceremonial bath in a river, pond, or at home on this day while singing Vedic mantras for the forgiveness of all their sins. Sprinkle Ganges water or cow urine throughout the home. After performing all of these, adore Lord Narasimha.

However, one should fast for the entire day before worship and pledge to do charity according to one's devotion and capabilities. On this day, one should also avoid being angry and not sleep throughout the fast. If food is required, it should be consumed all at once. Do particular devotion and abhishek to Lord Narasimha after bathing before nightfall.

How do you worship?

The Kalash with rice over it and the statue or portrait of Lord Narasimha should be kept at the place of devotion. Use Panchamrit, milk, and Ganges water to anoint the god. Please give him a yellow cloth. Provide various worship materials such as sandalwood, Akshat, Roli, flowers, and Tulsi Dal. Light incense sticks, offer naivedya during aarti, and distribute prasad.