Shaakuntalam: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film producer Dil Raju loses Rs 22 Crores? Here's what we know

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 3, 2023, 8:56 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's previous release, Shaakuntalam, fell short of expectations and failed to impact the box office. As a result, it is now reported that the film's producers may face significant losses. The film allegedly made barely Rs 7 crores in its whole run at the box office.

    According to Great Andhra.com, Shaakuntalam producer Dil Raju allegedly lost Rs 22 crores due to the film's box office flop. According to the article, this loss was his share of the business. This implies that any money he made from recent blockbusters like Dasara and Balagam was lost with Shaakuntalam.

    Shaakuntalam allegedly cost roughly Rs 65 crores to make. According to rumours, it was sold to a streaming behemoth for Rs 35 crore before to its theatrical premiere. Producer Dil Raju was allegedly requesting satellite providers for Rs 15 crores. However, he was unable to complete the transaction.

    Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, is an imaginary play based on Shaakuntala mythology. It also stars Dev Mohan in the major role and Samantha. 

    Meanwhile, veteran Telugu producer-director Chittibabu was outraged by Shaakuntalam's box office failure. In a recent interview with Filmy Looks, the producer attacked Samantha Ruth Prabhu, claiming that her career as a'star heroine' is ended. He continued claiming that Samantha uses 'cheap techniques' to sell her films.

    Samantha is a well-known Indian actress with a large fan following nationwide. The actress has made the nation fall in love with her several times, from her scorching hot dance number 'OO Antava' to her passionate performance in 'The Family Man' to her action avatar in Yashoda.

