August in India offers rich festivities and holidays: Independence Day, Parsi New Year, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, and Raksha Bandhan - showcasing India's diverse traditions through rituals, feasts, and community celebrations nationwide.

August is a month with a lot of holidays, festivals and cultural celebration making it the perfect time to take a break from routine work and experience diverse culture of India. Being the 8th month of the year, it is a month where summer is pacing towards autumn and winter. The weather is perfect for exploring new destinations.

In total there are 14 - 18 holidays in August, 2026 including all the Sundays and second, third and forth Saturdays relevant to different industries. The list of holidays in August, 2026 is as follow:

Public and bank holiday list

8th August - Second Saturday

15th August - Independence Day

22nd August - Fourth Saturday

26th August - Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad/ Onam

28th August - Raksha Bandhan

Religious, cultural and state holidays list

2nd August - Friendship day

8th August - Tendong Lho Rum Faat (Sikkim)

13th August - Patriots' Day (Manipur)

15th August - Parsi New Year (Maharashtra, Gujarat)

17th August - Nag Panchami and Simha Sankranti

25th - 28th August - Onam (Kerela)

26th August - Milad-un-Nabi / Eid-e-Milad

28th August - Raksha Bandhan

Important celebrations in August, 2026

Independence day (15th August) - This day is celebrate to mark the independence of India from the British colonization for over 200 years. India got independence in the year 1947 after a decades-long freedom struggle led by figures like Gandhi, Nehru, Bose, and Patel. Since then, this day has been a special day all over India. The celebration includes flag hoisting ceremony, Prime Minister's address to the nation, parades, patriotic songs and cultural programs and many more. Parsi New Year (15th August)- It is the celebration of new year for Parsi also known as Navroz, mostly in Maharastra and Gujarat. On this day, they visit fire temples, offer prayers, decorate their houses, do home rituals, have family gatherings and celebrate the new year with a feast. Onam (25th-28th August) - It is celebrated in Kerela as the biggest harvest festival. Its celebration includes Pookalam (floral decoration laid at the entrance of homes), Vallam Kali (snake boat races), Onam Sadhya (a grand feast served on a banana leaf) and many more. Milad-un-Nabi/Eid-e-Milad (26th August) - This day marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Muslim community celebrate this day through processions, prayers, charity meal and gatherings. Raksha Bandhan (28th August) - It is India's most heartfelt festival between brother and sister. It highlights the love, care and the strong unbreakable bond between them. Rakshameans protection andbandhan means bond. Sisters tie a rakhi (a thread) around their brothers' wrists and celebrate this festival.

From patriotic parades and song to harvest festival and community gatherings, August brings us a lot of fun and the vibe of summer coming to an end. This months brings people together and celebrate with food, music and colours. So, bring your friends and family together and celebrate the festivals in August with a warm heart and a lot of laughter.